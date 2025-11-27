This Black Friday trail helmet deal is hard to beat – save 45% on the Troy Lee Designs A3 MIPS

One of the most ventilated trail helmets on the market, the TLD A3 MIPS offers premium protection and bold aesthetics.

It’s been over 30 years since Troy Lee Designs dove into the mountain bike helmet sphere, with lids worn by influential racers like Dave Cullinan and Greg Herbold in the early years. But now, the brand has developed a cult following and produced some excellent helmets over the years.

The TLD A3 MIPS is a premium lid for trail riding and usually sells at around £200. But, for Black Friday, Balfe’s Bikes has it down by 45% making it a solid investment for just £109.99.

The construction is of an EPS shell, co-moulded with an EPP layer and a MIPS liner which helps to protect your brain from rotational impacts. We reviewed the A3 back in 2021, but it’s still a popular helmet in the MBR team.

One reason for that is the fact that even the pea heads among us can get a comfortable fit. And, it works with both glasses and goggles. Win-win.

Once upon a time, this was one of the most expensive open-face helmets the team had tried at MBR, but the performance can’t be argued with, and it hasn’t gotten any more expensive since it came out in 2021.

And, thanks to Black Friday (hoorah) at Balfe’s Bikes, it’s now a whopping 45% off full price, making it really attractive for those that don’t want to spend loads on a lid but want something premium.

And, if you’re in the market for some new riding shoes, here’s a great Black Friday deal with almost 50% off Fox Union Flats.