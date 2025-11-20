Flat pedal rider? Fox’s Union Flat shoes are now almost half price ahead of Black Friday

Fox hasn't always led the charge with footwear, but in recent years has made some really impressive shoes. The brand's Union Flat pedal shoes seriously rival the big names.
As Black Friday draws closer, the deals are getting more and more enticing. And if you’re in need of a new pair of riding shoes, this deal on the Fox Union Flat shoes is hard to beat – particularly as they are some of the best flat pedal riding shoes around. Retailing at £129.99, you can now grab them for £79.99 in selected colours and sizes on the Tredz website.
But why choose Fox shoes? Flat pedal riders know their shoes are arguably some of the most important bits of kit they’re going to use. They are, after all, the contact patch between you and the pedals, so end up with something that’s not grippy will result in loss of control and potential pins to the shin.
The Fox Union Flat shoes are a firm favourite here at MBR, with Danny giving them a solid 9/10 in his review. He said, “We can give Fox a round of applause for entering a highly competitive market with an excellent product – something few brands have accomplished. The fact that most of us at MBR are still choosing to wear our Union Flat shoes speaks volumes for their performance.”
Fox Union Flat pedal shoes, now nearly 50% off.
Were £129.99, now £79.99. Decent flat pedal shoes will keep you gripping those pedals even in wet and snowy conditions, and the Fox Union Flat shoes seem to do a great job of this. Time to snap up a pre-Christmas deal while they’re almost half price at Tredz.
What makes the Fox Union Flat pedal shoes so good? For starters, the brand uses its own Ultrac rubber in a softer compound than its clip-in models which means the soles are super grippy. This is also helped by the small lugs on the soles that help to create more channels for the pins to engage with on the pedal.
The only downside to these shoes, in Danny’s opinion, is the laces being too short, but when the shoes are half price, that might just tempt us to buy some extra laces if we’re that bothered.
If you’re in the market for more great riding kit at a seriously reduced price, here’s an excellent deal on an EVOV hip pack.