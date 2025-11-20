Flat pedal rider? Fox’s Union Flat shoes are now almost half price ahead of Black Friday

Fox hasn't always led the charge with footwear, but in recent years has made some really impressive shoes. The brand's Union Flat pedal shoes seriously rival the big names.

As Black Friday draws closer, the deals are getting more and more enticing. And if you’re in need of a new pair of riding shoes, this deal on the Fox Union Flat shoes is hard to beat – particularly as they are some of the best flat pedal riding shoes around. Retailing at £129.99, you can now grab them for £79.99 in selected colours and sizes on the Tredz website.

But why choose Fox shoes? Flat pedal riders know their shoes are arguably some of the most important bits of kit they’re going to use. They are, after all, the contact patch between you and the pedals, so end up with something that’s not grippy will result in loss of control and potential pins to the shin.

The Fox Union Flat shoes are a firm favourite here at MBR, with Danny giving them a solid 9/10 in his review. He said, “We can give Fox a round of applause for entering a highly competitive market with an excellent product – something few brands have accomplished. The fact that most of us at MBR are still choosing to wear our Union Flat shoes speaks volumes for their performance.”