There’s no doubt the Insta360 X5 is the best MTB action camera for recording your rides, but for me its X4 sibling with £76 off at Amazon is still the way to go

The X4 may no longer be the top dog in the Insta360 family of action cameras, but its got plenty going for it still. In my opinion, at this discounted price it represents better value for money than its X5 big brother.

I love filming my mountain bike adventures, and the Insta360 range has some of the best action cameras for mountain biking. The Chinese brand has recently launched the all-singing and dancing Insta360 X5 camera, and although it has some pretty interesting new features compared to its X3 and X4 siblings, including improved battery life, a larger sensor, and upgraded, more damage-resistant lenses. For me, the Insta360 X4 isn’t that far behind its vastly more expensive relative, and I think it’s still the better option, especially now that it’s currently reduced to just £349.99 from its usual RRP of £425.99.

I’ve had a root around previous best pricing on the X4, and this Amazon action camera deal is also the lowest price history I could find. Of course, most likely due to the X4 now being superseded by the just-released Insta360 X5. So if you’re considering getting into action cameras for the first time or upgrading from an older model, then at its current price, the Insta360 X4 is a steal. You’ll have to grab this quickly, as Amazon has this action camera deal marked as a limited-time offer. It’s worth noting that Argos and Currys are matching the Amazon price if you prefer to shop on the High Street.

The Insta360 X4 has all the performance features you’ll ever need in an action camera, and some of the highlights are the stunning 8K ultra-high resolution and 5.7K/60fps panoramic video that delivers buttery smooth footage, even on the roughest of trails.

You can shoot still images in either JPEG or RAW with stunning 72 megapixel photos, switch between a wide or standard field of view, control shutter speed and ISO, and adjust white balance. Battery life is excellent with up to 135 minutes of non-stop filming, and that’s on par with one of its more expensive rivals – the GoPro Hero13, which has a similar run time.

The exciting feature for mountain biking is the invisible selfie stick (not included in this deal), which provides the signature third-person Insta360 shot, a speciality of 360 cameras. The selfie stick is like using a drone or having your own film team, and gives an incredible new perspective to pester relatives and friends with your rad riding skills.

Amazon also has various bundles available that come with various extras, including the selfie stick, but they do cost more than this standalone deal.