Where to ride this weekend: Quantocks mix and match

Short and sharp.

Distance: 19km (12 miles)

Ascent: 574m

The Quantocks does short and sharp well, with steep ups and downs and very little in the way of flat ground!

This little gem, starting from Holford (Landranger 181/ST154410), mixes a few classic climbs and descents to provide a bite-sized example of what the area’s all about. It works in bad weather too.

Directions

Head S up Holford Combe and break E at the fork near the top to climb to the road. Hang a R, then R again to climb over Robin’s Upright Hill, then head SW to Crowcombe Gate and NW to Hurley Beacon. Now descend N into Hodder’s Combe and keep L in the valley floor to climb back out at Lady’s Edge. From the ridge top, keep SA to descend into Weacombe, and turn L and then L again to climb out on the Macmillan Way. Head N on the ridge track to the X-roads beneath Beacon Hill, then head E over Longstone Hill to locate the dogleg trail that descends from ST141410. After rooty drop, follow Hodder’s Combe back to the car park.