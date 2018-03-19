Your opinion sought on £10million mountain bike park in Aberdeenshire

In a word: yespleasethanks

The mountain biking community is being asked for its opinion on plans for a multimillion-pound bike park at Durris Forest in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Last November we revealed the plans for new £10million mountain bike park in Aberdeenshire, Scotland

The North East Trail Centre Organisation (Netco) is seeking feedback to help ‘shape the future of the project’ ahead of submitting a formal planning application later this year.

To take part, please visit: https://goo.gl/forms/QgQZpoRGu9vKcEDO2

The aim of the survey is to find out what outdoor pursuits people would like at the proposed world-class development and gauge support for the project.

More than 1,000 people have already submitted their thoughts on the plans and the group has decided to extend the survey for a further 2 weeks to allow more people to have their say.

Chairman of Netco Martin Byers said: “Public feedback is going to play a huge part in determining what outdoor activities and facilities the centre will provide.

“The design of the questionnaire gives people the opportunity to express their thoughts, comments and views on various aspects of our proposals. We encourage participants to spend a few minutes completing it and welcome any ideas and suggestions.

“This survey is the first stage in our wider community engagement process, and the responses we receive will shape the future of the project as we move another step closer to achieving our vision of bringing world-class mountain biking facilities to Aberdeenshire.”

Last year, Netco announced plans to build a chairlift-serviced mountain bike park with more than 45km (28 miles) of purpose-build trails, alongside an outdoor snowsports facility and adventure centre at Durris, between Stonehaven and Banchory, in Scotland.

The survey is open until 31 March.