Claudio Caluori building a pump track in Edinburgh

Set to open in March

Skelf Bike Park is set to open this March with a pump track designed by Claudio Caluori alongside some red and blue trails.

Never heard of Skelf? Skelf is the name for a new mountain bike min trail centre and pump track area that’s being built in the heart of Edinburgh.

Didn’t know that Claudio made pump tracks? Claudio has a trail building company called Velo Solutions. You should check out these other amazing works of art from the Pump Track Prince.

The red and blue bike trails are being designed and built by renowned trail centre bods Architrail.

The trails and pump track are being built in a modest bit of woodland that had been mismanaged and “plagued by anti-social behaviour” according to the Skelf Bike Park team.

Reminiscent of other urban trail centres such as Sheffield’s Parkwood Springs or Manchester’s Clayton Vale, the new stuff at Skelf is intended to suit all levels of rider from kids and newbies up to seasoned mountain bikers looking for a convenient blast.

The park will be free to use and open access. At certain times it will be used by local schools and youth clubs etc mainly during the day in the school term.

Countdown to opening