Buy one get one half price on Specialized tyres

If you're in the market for some fresh 'boots' for the 'sled' then Specialized might just have the deal for you.

Specialized has just launched its latest summer tyre offer and fortunately for us mountain bikers it includes a couple of our favourite tread patterns.

Available through Specialized’s own online shop or a huge list of selected retailers around the country. Simply buy one tyre and you can grab another for half price.

For mountain bikers the deal covers the ever popular Specialized Butcher and its rear counterpart Specialized Slaughter.

Making the already attractively priced rubber even more appealing. You need to hurry though as the deal only lasts for the month of May (1st-31st).

Participating Retailers

Or head to Specialized’s website for more info

Ace Bike Co 101 N High St, Musselburgh, EH21 6JE

Basing Cycles 22 Winchester St. Basingstoke, RG21 7DY

Beeline Bicycles 205 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1XA

Bikes Of Inverness 39-41 Grant St, Inverness, IV3 6BP

Blazing Saddles 35 W End, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8UQ

Brian Rourke 194 Waterloo Rd, Stoke-on-Trent, ST6 3HF

Brotherton Cycles 275 Halesowen Rd, Cradley Heath, B64 6NP

Cicli Sports 24 Market St Magherafelt, Moneymore, BT45 7PE

Climb On Bikes 24-25 Coningsby Street, Hereford, HR1 2DY

Clive Mitchell Cycles 6 Calenick Street, Truro, TR1 2SF

Clive Mitchell Cycles Unit 1 Chapel Parc, Chapel Town, Summercort, Newquay, TR8 5AH

Cycle Centre 36-40 West Rd, Congleton, CW12 4ES

Cycle Revolution Peartree Business Centre, Peartree Rd, Stanway, Colchester, CO3 0JN

Cycle Revolution 621 Foxhall Rd,Ipswich, IP3 8ND

Cyclegear 68 Horton St, Halifax,HX1 1QE

Cycles UK Unit 3, Olympic Business Centre, Paycocke Rd, Basildon, SS14 3EX

Dave Mellor Cycles 9 New St, Shrewsbury, SY3 8JN

Don Skene Cycles 769 Newport Road, Rumney, Cardiff, CF3 4AJ

Enterprise Cycles Honeyborough Business Park, Neyland, Milford Haven, SA73 1SE

Green Bike Store 11 Old Warrenpoint Rd, Newry, BT34 2PS

Hargroves Cycles 1 Westgate Centre, Premier Way, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 9DH

Ian Brown’s Cycle Shop 5 Les Banques, Guernsey, GY1 2HZ

In-gear Cycle Sport Lower Square, Lewes Road, Forest Row, RH18 5HD

Irvine Cycles 23 Eglinton St, Irvine, KA12 8AX

JE James The Old Fire Station, Erskine Road, Rotherham, S65 1RF

JE James Progress House, Birmingham Rd North, Chesterfield, S41 9AP

JE James 142 Alderson Road , Sheffield, S2 4UD

Leisure Lakes – Bury 124 Rochdale Rd, Bury, BL9 7AY

Leisure Lakes – Cheltenham 27 Pittville St, Cheltenham, GL52 2LN

Leisure Lakes – Daventry Abbey Retail Park, South Way, Daventry, NN11 4GL

Leisure Lakes – Nottingham 168 Wilsthorpe Rd, Breaston, Derby, DE72 3AG

Leisurewheels 89 High St, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 3AH

Mcconvey Cycles 183 Ormeau Rd, Belfast, BT7 1SQ

Noah’s Ark Bourne Mills, Thames & Severn Canal Towpath, Brimscombe, Stroud, GL5 2TA

Pedal Power 13 Main St, West Calder, EH55 8BY

Performance Cycling Kingsway, Fforest-fach, Swansea, SA5 4DL

Primera Sport 244 Charminster Road, Bournemouth, BH8 9RR

Quinns Cycles 379-385 Edge Ln, Liverpool, L7 9LQ

Raceco Cycles Penn House,Queen’s Rd, Stourbridge, DY8 1UX

Rock And Road 2 Merlin Road Lynx Trading Estate, Merlin Road, Yeovil, BA20 2GZ

Rutland Water Cycling 257 Barnwell Rd, Cambridge, CB5 8SL

Rutland Water Cycling 156 Great Northern Rd, Cambridge, CB1 2JW

Rutland Water Cycling Marlow Car Park, Grafham, Nr. Huntingdon, PE28 0BH

Rutland Water Cycling Whitwell Leisure Park, Bull Brig Ln, Oakham, LE15 8BL

Rutland Water Cycling Brixworth Country Park, Northampton Road, Northampton, NN6 9DG

Rutland Water Cycling Top Lodge Caravan Club Site, Top Lodge, Fineshade, Corby, NN17 3BB

Rutland Water Cycling 9 High St, Histon, Cambridge, CB24 9JD

Rutland Water Cycling Ham Ln, Peterborough, PE2 5UU

Rutland Water Cycling Corn Exchange St, Cambridge, CB2 3QF

Scotby Cycles Church St, Carlisle, CA2 5TL

Sigma Sports St Johns Place, 37-43 High Street, Hampton Wick Kingston upon Thames, KT1 4DA

South Downs Bikes 28 West St, Storrington, Pulborough, RH20 4EE

Specialized Concept Store – Bristol Eastgate Road , Bristol, BS5 6XX

Specialized Concept Store – Chelmsford Tyrell Lodge, Springfield Rd, Chelmsford, CM2 6JZ

Specialized Concept Store – Chester 149-151 Boughton Road, Chester, CH3 5BH

Specialized Concept Store – Newbury 3 & 7 Norman House , Hambridge Road, Newbury, RG14 5XA

Specialized Concept Store – Plymouth Building 2, 10 Kingsmill Road , Saltash, Cornwall, PL12 6LD

Specialized Concept Store – Birmingham Fort Dunlop, Fort Parkway, Birmingham, B24 9FD

Specialized Concept Store – Harrogate Unit 1, 8 West Park, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG1 1BL

Specialized Concept Store – Nottingham Unit D, Sovereign House, Sovereign Park, Nottingham Road, Nottingham, NG7 7BA

Specialized Concept Store – Ruislip 47-49 High St, Ruislip,HA4 7BD

Specialized Concept Store – Stafford Eastgate Street, Stafford, Staffordshire, ST16 2LZ

Stonehenge Cycles 86 Fisherton Street, Salisbury, SP2 7QY

Surrey Hill Cycleworks 26-30 Church St, Leatherhead, KT22 8DW

Terry Wright Cycles Mancetter Square, Lincoln Road ,Werrington, PE4 6BX

The Bicycle Chain Salmon Parade, Bridgewater, TA6 5PY

The Bike Shed 7 Union Road, Crediton, EX17 3AW

The Tri Store 49 Grove Rd, Eastbourne, BN21 4TX

Total Fitness Bath 3 Saracen Street, Bath, BA1 5BR

Websters 270 Leicester Rd, Wigston, LE18 1HQ

Westerham Cyclery 21 The Green, Westerham, TN16 1AX

Wheels Cycles Station Road , Gillingham, SP8 4QA