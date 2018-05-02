Buy one get one half price on Specialized tyres

If you're in the market for some fresh 'boots' for the 'sled' then Specialized might just have the deal for you.
Specialized has just launched its latest summer tyre offer and fortunately for us mountain bikers it includes a couple of our favourite tread patterns.
Buyers Guide to the best mountain bike tyres
Available through Specialized’s own online shop or a huge list of selected retailers around the country. Simply buy one tyre and you can grab another for half price.
For mountain bikers the deal covers the ever popular Specialized Butcher and its rear counterpart Specialized Slaughter.
Making the already attractively priced rubber even more appealing. You need to hurry though as the deal only lasts for the month of May (1st-31st).
Participating Retailers
Or head to Specialized’s website for more info
