RockShox warning over forks with serial numbers scratched off

RockShox have just posted a Consumer Alert warning about the potential hazards of purchasing suspension forks with scratched off serial numbers.

Said forks will not be covered by any warranty. They may even be counterfeit products or even ‘Frankenstein’ forks made up of bits of several separate forks.

RockShox Authentication Notice

SRAM has seen a considerable increase in RockShox branded suspension forks sold online with the product serial number scratched off of the fork crown.

Forks with scratched off serial numbers could be potentially dangerous to use and are not covered by the SRAM Warranty. Do not ride forks that have the product serial number scratched off.

RockShox forks with scratched off serial numbers are typically purchased from an unauthorized online retailer who is shipping directly from a factory. Without an identifiable product serial number, it is impossible to distinguish a genuine RockShox fork from a counterfeit reproduction. The counterfeit fork may look like a genuine RockShox product.

Genuine RockShox forks have a unique serial number that is laser engraved on the backside of the fork crown. Each fork and corresponding serial number is cataloged as a part of SRAM’s manufacturing process. The only way to guarantee you are purchasing a genuine RockShox fork is to purchase it from an authorized dealer. Only a genuine RockShox fork has the quality, service, performance, and warranty backed by SRAM.

We value and appreciate your interest in purchasing genuine RockShox products. Please visit your local authorized RockShox dealer for assistance in choosing the right RockShox fork for you or visit us online at www.rockshox.com