Limited edition Bell Fasthouse helmets look sick

Feel like a motocrosser without the fumes

New colours for trail and DH lids in conjunction with MX legends Fasthouse. What house? Fasthouse! Do yourself a Google and see for yourself.

Fasthouse has more association with the sorts of bikes that come with great big engines they also have a team for riders who ride proper bikes. And seeing as they are all sponsored by Bell it made sense to get some distinctive MTB helmets made up.

And fortunately for those of us not lucky – or good – enough to be on the team, Bell has produced a limited run for us to get our hands on.

Bell also extends its partnership with Fasthouse global MTB riders with all four athletes now riding in Bell helmets. Existing Bell athlete’s Ryan Howard and Emil Johannsson join Tyler McCaul and Bubba Warren in representing both brands throughout 2018.

The Fasthouse collaboration range is made up of three models, all of which come in the distinctive green, orange and black signature Fasthouse colours.

Bell Fasthouse Sixer MIPS

First up we have the Fasthouse Sixer MIPS trail helmet. This is Bell’s top-flite trail and enduro helmet. It features MIPS, a non-slip goggle grip, deep back of head coverage, multi positional peak and a swappable, integrated camera/light mount. The Sixer retails at £149.99

Bell Fasthouse Super DH MIPS

Bell’s Super DH MIPS convertible helmet also gets the Fasthouse colours. Retailing at £249.99 it’s a fully vented DH helmet that can be converted to open face trail lid within seconds. Full MIPS safety system and a full size adjustable peak.

Bell Fasthouse Full-9

If you want a no-compromise DH lid then the Full-9 is what you need. The Full-9 meets the most stringent ASTM Downhill Mountain Bike Racing standard as well as CPSC and CE bicycle safety benchmarks. Additional motocross trickledown technologies include the Eject Helmet Removal System and magnetic cheekpads. Beyond that, the Full-9 includes features like Soundtrax built-in speaker pockets and audio cable routing, and an integrated breakaway camera mount. £424.99.

The Fasthouse collection is exclusive to Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles and will be available to order from 14th April 2018.