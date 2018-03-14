Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

New kit to keep you warm, keep you cool and make you look cool

Congratulations! We’ve almost made it to the First Day of Spring and you know what that means? We’re almost at longer days and more time to ride. As if to celebrate we’ve got a tasty new set of sunglasses from 100% this week. But just to keep our feet on the ground Booicore has sent in their clever Dirtbag and super practical changing towel to help get rid of that muddy kit.

So if you can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s the next instalment in our series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

Topeak Hexus X

Price: £22.99

From: Extra

When I worked in a bike shop the Hexus was The Most Popular multitool by far. And it looks like the Hexus X is continuing to build on that appeal, thanks to the inclusion of pretty much all the tools that you could ever need while out on the trail. The new X model has chrome vanadium steel tools for long life and a couple of useful tyre levers on the side, and the price isn’t too bad either! This should help the Hexus keep its position at the top of the multitool tree.

Topeak Pocketshock DXG

Price: £39.99

From: Extra

The Pocket Shock is a neat analogue shock pump that can happily fit in a pack if you want to carry it around. Like the Hexus, the Pocket Shock DXG has been around for a while and like the Hexus it’s had a couple of tweaks to improve it. The Pressure-Rite valve eliminates any air losses and the big gauge makes reading pressure a simple job. If you have to turn it to 11 and push big volumes, there is a XL version for £44.99.

Topeak Versamount and Alt-Position mount

Price: Versamount £7.99, Alt-Position £9.99

From: Extra

Don’t have bottle mounts on your frame or do have them but want to change the position? Topeak has you covered with the Versamount and Alt-Position mount. The Versa gives you the option to fit a bottle cage or other gear anywhere on the frame. The Alt allows you to off-set existing bottle mounts to fit a bigger bottle or space out the cage to a better position.

100% Racecraft

Price: £59.99

From: 100%

Champions of the big eyewear, the Racecraft is 100%’s most popular goggle system. It has a few features that set it aside from other goggles. Firstly it’s big! The lens is one of the biggest on the market. It also uses outriggers to attach the straps, this helps prevent the goggle from being deformed and pushed too hard into the face. The Racecraft comes with two lenses, mirrored and clear. There’s also a detachable nose-guard for the full moto look. Of course there are also a multitude of colour options.

100% Speedtrap

Price: £159.99

From: 100%

Designed in California, made in Europe is the claim from 100%. Well looking at the Speedtrap those Californian’s sure know how to make a protective set of eyewear. If you want some eyewear with the performance of a goggle then look no further. The Speedtrap’s polycarbonate lens and full frame offers full coverage with the practicality of a pair of glasses. The frame also has fully adjustable arms. Swapping lenses is simple and the Speedtrap comes with both mirrored and clear lens as well as a decent carry case.

100% Celium Jersey

Price: £55.95

From: 100%

The lightweight Celium jersey is made from quick drying and anti-microbial micro mesh, so while it might be a tad chilly to wear now, it’ll be great in warmer conditions. Laser perforations add to the airy feel and flat-lock stitching keeps it comfortable. There’s even a little eyewear wipe inside.

100% Celium Short

Price: £99.99

From: 100%

The matching Celium short is made of super stretchy material with welded seams, rather than sewn seams. Two zipped pockets and laser perforations make them comfortable and practical for most conditions. Instead of velcro adjusters the Celium has neat draw cords to adjust the fit.

Backcountry Research

Price: Mutherload £18.95, Race £17.95

From: Silverfish

Backcountry Research were one of the first companies to jump on the Enduro store-it-on-the-bike wagon with its Mutherload, featuring on Richie Rude‘s Yeti way back. Now it has a wide range of minimalist storage solutions aimed at cramming your bits on to your frame or saddle rails. We’ve got the original frame-mounted Mutherload and the dropper-compatible, MTB saddle specific Race. As you can see Backcountry Research has expanded its colour and pattern pallet with loads of super bright new versions.

Booicore Dirtbag

Price: £26.99

From: Booicore

If you want to be a little more high-brow than normal you can ditch the blue Ikea bag and get yourself a properly designed kit bag aimed at people that like to get muddy. This big, 50 litre duffel is made from PVC coated heavy duty Polyester and should be able to swallow pretty much any amount of kit, dirty or otherwise. The inside features a built-in shoe pocket, mobile phone pocket, waterproof divider and a key chain. When it’s full, simply draw it shut and use the hefty shoulder strap to take it where you want to go.

Booicore Changing Towel

Price: £30.99

From: Booicore

You know those times when you get back to the car after a muddy and wet ride and really don’t want to strip off and expose yourself to the entire world? Well Booicore’s Changing Towel could be just the ticket. Made from lovely soft towelling, it’s basically a big towel you can wear. There’s a big hood and arm holes so you can still function whilst stripping off and it should make it a much more cosy experience for all involved. Especially the fact you won’t be exposing yourself to all and sundry. There’s plenty of colour options and it’s reasonably priced, so what are you waiting for?

Enjoy your Wednesday and see you next week (that’s if the Revenge of the Beast of the East doesn’t bring us to a standstill again…)