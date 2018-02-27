RockShox lower tier and specialist forks get a makeover

RockShox spreads the revamp love further for 2019

Bringing the range inline with current Pike, Lyrik, SID et al for 2019 (yes, it is only February!). RockShox has been pretty busy of late.

The limelight might be on the more glamorous forks in RockShox’s ever increasing range but that doesn’t stop the suspension brand from constantly wanting to improve its lower level forks in turn. After all, not everyone has the disposable to shell out on a top end Pike. The good news is you can now get a lot of the performance features of those highest level forks for more wallet friendly prices, thanks to a healthy trickle down of technologies.

In the case of some models its been mainly cosmetic changes to bring them visually up to date but for others, such as the Sektor (think of it as an entry level Revelation) the updates have meant a complete internal and external overhaul.

So what are the changes?

Here are the main ranges and models to be updated for the coming new model year:

Sektor RL

With aluminum uppers, outstanding stiffness-to-weight and DebonAir™, new Sektor offers more than ever before. Tire clearance and axle to crown measurements match Pike and Revelation. The chassis takes styling cues from BoXXer for integration with oversize frames. And new controls and graphics cement Sektor’s place among the RockShox greats and on today’s bikes.

FEATURES / BENEFITS

New DebonAir™ air spring is highly responsive and helps maintain traction in a wide range of conditions

Motion Control™ RL damper provides low speed compression adjustment to lockout

New BOOST™-specific chassis, light yet stiff

32mm aluminum Fast Black upper tubes

Can accept Bottomless Tokens for air spring tuning

OneLoc™ remote compatibility

Pricing: £429-£499

Availability from March

Reba RL

Reba has always signified RockShox quality and performance. Even more so now, with chassis options that allow Reba to be a frontrunner in any role, from XC to trail riding. With technologies developed on SID, Reba and Revelation, Reba is the one-stop solution to everyone looking for the unmistakable RockShox performance in a proven package.

FEATURES / BENEFITS

Motion Control™ damping featuring low speed compression adjustment to lockout

OneLoc™ remote compatibility

Updated graphic package to complement the RockShox lineup

Pricing: £499-£569

Availability from April

Recon RL

The RockShox Recon sets a new benchmark for value-based performance. Recon represents a perfect partnership between 32mm Revelation’s crowns and lower legs, and bombproof RockShox new steel Fast Black upper tubes. Adopting this proven chassis allows for shorter upper tubes, which means Recon just went on a serious weight-loss program. With the addition of its now-standard Motion Control™ damper, the re-invented Recon is the new silver standard for fun.

FEATURES / BENEFITS

Motion Control™ damping featuring low speed compression adjustment to lockout

New Fast Black finish for steel upper tubes

New compression knob and air cap

New cable-remote spool compatible with OneLoc™ remote

Updated graphic package to complement the entire RockShox lineup

Pricing: £249-£319

Availability from March

Judy Gold

Who says entry-level bikes can’t get all the latest features and performance? Judy is built around a brand new chassis, designed with the same philosophy of the award winning Pike for the demands of modern mountain biking: stiff, yet very light. BOOST™ means also room for Plus tires, up to 2.8″ in both the 27.5″ and 29″ models, while Torque Caps compatibility adds additional stiffness and control to the fork/wheel ensemble. Judy Gold also sports a Motion Control™ RL damper, compatible with OneLoc™ remote and Fast Black upper tubes for an unmistakable RockShox look and performance.

FEATURES / BENEFITS

Motion Control™ damping featuring low speed compression adjustment to lockout

Fast Black aluminum upper tubes

OneLoc™ remote compatibility

BOOST™-specific chassis, light yet stiff

New compression knob and air top cap

Updated graphic package to complement the entire RockShox lineup

Pricing: £379-£449

Availability from March

Judy Silver

Who says entry-level bikes can’t get all the latest features and performance? Judy is built around a bold chassis designed with the same philosophy of the award-winning Pike for the demands of modern mountain biking: stiff, yet very light. BOOST™ allows extra room for Plus tires, up to 2.8″ in both the 27.5″ and 29″ models, while Torque Cap compatibility adds additional stiffness and control to the fork/wheel combo. Judy Silver features a new Fast Black finish for steel upper tubes and RockShox’s proven TK damper.

FEATURES / BENEFITS

TurnKey™ lockout compatible with PopLoc™ remote

BOOST™-specific chassis, light yet stiff

New Fast Black steel upper tubes

New compression knob and air cap

Updated graphic package to complement the entire RockShox lineup

Pricing: £299-£329

Availability from March

30 Gold

Light (actually, very light)? Check. Easy to set up? Check. RockShox ride quality? Check. Too good to be true? Not if you are referring to the RockShox 30 Gold, featuring Motion Control™ damping.

FEATURES / BENEFITS

Motion Control™ damping featuring low speed compression adjustment to lockout

Fast Black aluminum upper tubes

New compression knob and air cap

New cable-remote spool compatible with OneLoc™ remote

Updated graphic package to complement the entire RockShox lineup

Pricing: £349-£439

Availability from March

30 Silver

A day of slicing through sweet ribbons of singletrack on a bike sporting our 30 Silver will leave you smiling – all the way to the bank. Lightweight and packed full of legendary RockShox technology, the 30 Silver is sure to strengthen the level of your riding without breaking your wallet in the process.

FEATURES / BENEFITS

TurnKey™ lockout compatible with PopLoc™ remote

External rebound adjustment

Updated compression knob and air top cap

Updated graphic package to complement the entire RockShox lineup

Pricing: £169-£209

Availability from March

The new model year also sees the more specialist dirt jump Pike DJ and fat bike Bluto brought in line.

PIKE DJ

Just like a DJ spins sweet tunes, Pike DJ spins… off jumps and drops. Jumps are getting bigger, tricks are becoming crazier, and the slope style and dirt-jumping crowd needs a fork that facilitates the progression. Enter Pike DJ: little brother to the award winning Pike; a stout 35mm chassis, light enough to boost higher and stiff enough to shred berms. The custom tuned Charger™ damper and specific Solo Air™ system provides for heaps of bottom-out progression to help butter the landing. Everything you love in Pike, but cleared for the biggest take offs.

FEATURES / BENEFITS

Charger™ Damper with specific Dirt Jumping/Slopestyle tune (extra-firm compression)

Specific Solo Air™ top cap for extra bottom out progression (tunable with Bottomless Tokens)

Updated graphic package to complement the RockShox lineup

Pricing: £839

Availability from April

Bluto RL/RCT3

You’ve probably observed more and more riders are on bikes that look “different” on your trails. Bikes that have wheels and tires of gigantic proportion – and we’re not talking about 29ers here. The thing is, even though fat bikes were created to float on top of snow, they’re just too damn fun not to ride on dirt. So how do you amplify your fat bike adventures even further? With a supercharged, ultra-efficient, first-of-its-kind fat suspension fork called Bluto. We started with the features you’ve come to love from RockShox: Fast Black aluminum upper tubes, stout 15mm Maxle™, remote or crown adjustable damping, tapered steer tube, and the infinitely tunable Solo Air™ spring.

Then, the chassis got the fat treatment by re-engineering it to meet the unique needs of fat tires and wheels. Everything from crown, to arch, to axle has been optimized to tackle the increased torsional loads of its wide stance. With more traction and control than ever before, you’ll never be happier you went fat.

FEATURES / BENEFITS