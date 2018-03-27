Peaty’s Pink Pouch sealant to raise money for CLIC Sargent Cancer charity

Go pink for Peaty's sake

It may sound a bit wrong but there’s good things coming out of Peaty’s Pink Pouch. Not only some excellent tyre sealant but money for cancer charity.

Peaty’s has grown quickly since its launch in 2016 thanks to an enthusiastic take-up by fans of the legendary UK downhill racer and an increasing reputation of being a very, very good tyre sealant in its own right.

Throughout 2018 Peaty’s will be releasing limited edition batches of Peaty’s Tubeless Sealant hot pink pouches which will be giving back to, the children’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent. RRP remains the same as regular Peaty’s sealant pouches at £7.99.

“When cancer strikes young lives CLIC Sargent helps families limit the damage cancer causes beyond their health. Cancer doesn’t discriminate. Today, 11 more children and young people will hear the devastating news that they have cancer. From diagnosis, CLIC Sargent’s specialist care teams will step in, ready to help, support and guide. We provide a specialist package of support tailored to each young cancer patient and their family. CLIC Sargent will fight tirelessly for children and young people with cancer, often when they feel they can’t. We do this individually, locally and nationally, so that they can focus on the important things, like getting well. And if the worst happens, we will work with bereaved families to get them support, to help them cope with their emotional pain.” – Lydia Buckmaster, Clic Sargent.