Bargain bike bonnets.

We regularly trawl the online retailers for the very best mountain bike helmets deals. Here’s this month’s current offers on excellent trail riding helmets.

How to find your helmet size

Get hold of a fabric or paper tape measure if possible. If you don’t have one, don’t try and wrap a metal tape measure around your noggin, it doesn’t work – believe us. In the absence of a fabric/paper tape measure, find some string and wrap that around your head and note its length.

Whereabouts to measure around your head? Essentially around the widest (biggest circumference) part of your head. Around your forehead and around the most prominent bit of the back of your head. Note down the measurement in centimetres. All helmets have size ranges and with your head measured it’s then easy enough to find which sizing has your head size covered.

How often should you replace a helmet?

You should replace a helmet after any slightly significant impact or crash. A lot of helmet companies offer crash replacement schemes so it’s worth checking out their websites for info about such things.

In terms of general lifespan, it’s typically advised that you should think about replacing your helmet every two to three years. Some companies in the past have stated a longer term than this but we’d feel a bit iffy using a helmet that’s had more than three years proper trail riding use. General wear and tear as well as things like UV degradation can have negative affects on the performance and reliability of your helmet.

Mountain bike helmets deals

Bell Super 2 MIPS – £139.99 – £80.99

The Bell Super was one of the first full-on enduro lids and it’s a design that looks and performs well to this day. Very impressive amount of protection whilst still retaining a surprisingly lightweight and airy feel.Works well with googles or normal riding glasses and sports a decently sized and broadly adjustable peak. Loads of colourways available.

Troy Lee Designs A1 – £129.99 – £64.49

The aesthetics of the TLD A1 took some getting used to when it first burst on to the scene and it’s still argubalynot one for wallflowers or shrinking violets. But if you like the look of it and think you’ll be bold enough to pull it off – go for it. It’s a fantastically performing helmet for sure.

Kask Rex – £150.00 – £79.99

Kask… Kask… Kask… where have you heard that name before? Most likely from idly watching the antics of Team Sky and the Tour De France. Kask is a big name in the road scene. Now they’re making inroads to the off-road scene too with the Kask Rex helmet. It is rather pricey at full SRP so finding one in the sales is the way to go.

Spiuk Tamera – £39.99 – £16.99

Bust or lost your helmet and just want a quick, no-frills replacement? Spiuk have got you covered with an affordable inoffensive helmet with a proper retention system, a good number of vents, a peak and good sizings range.

Fox Metah – £110.00 – £64.99

Fox took a long time to replace their iconic Flux helmet. It took a whopping ten years for the Fox Metah to arrive. Whilst the non-adjustable fixed peak may put some folks off it affords the helmet a clean look that’s sure to attract just as many punters to it. Good head coverage, big vents, nice designs, lighter weight.

Scott Vivo Plus MIPS – £89.99 – £35.99

MIPS helmets don’t usually come cheap. MIPS is basically an inner slip-liner that allows the helmets to move upon rotational impacts; thus preventing various whiplash-type injuries. Scott are better known for thier bikes but their clothing and accessory range is comprehensive and typically well thought out and designed. It’s usually good value – like this helmet is.

Happy helmet hunting!

You can see there are a lot of very good helmets in this collection, and it is really hard to pick a winner. That’s not a cop-out, it’s just that most manufacturers have really upped their game recently and are producing some cracking lids. You’ll not go wrong with any of these helmets.