Rutland Cycling’s electric bike demo days

Throughout May at Rutland Water, Grafham Water and Cambridge.

Come and experience the amazing feeling of riding some of the best electric bike mountain bikes at one of Rutland Cycling’s e-bike demo days throughout May.

Rutland Cycling electric bike demo days

Sun 07 May – at Grafham Water (Marlow Car Park, PE28 0BH)

Sun 14 May – at Cambridge (257 Barnwell Rd, CB5 8SL)

Sun 21 May – at Rutland Water (Whitwell Car Park, LE15 8BL)

For electric mountain bike demos we reckon the Grafham and Rutland days are the ones to go for if possible.

Although you have to put down £10 this will be refunded in-person on the day, so essentially it’s FREE.

Please visit the Rutland Cycling webpage for more info and to book your spot.

Here’s what Rutland Cycling have to say: “Building on the success of our popular MTB and Road Demo Days, Rutland Cycling is proud to announce our first dedicated E-Bike Demo Days, taking place throughout May.

“Come and experience the amazing feeling of riding an electric bike! Whether you want to hit the trails on the latest generation of e-mountain bikes, or enjoy an effortless commute on an electric hybrid or folding bike, this is a great opportunity to try a selection of 2017 models from the world’s best bike brands.

“Our e-bike specialists will be on hand to talk you through how electric bikes work and show you some different styles and models of e-bikes. Then you can take one or more for a spin on dedicated trails, straight out of the door, allowing you to experience the wonder of electric bikes and compare different models until you find one that’s just right for you.”

What bikes will there be?

Electric mountain bikes, commuter bikes and folding bikes. They will all be current 2017 models. Top brands such as Trek, Specialized, Giant, Haibike, Scott, Cube, Cannondale, and Ebco.

There’ll be unlimited demos on the day (subject to availability). Exclusive discounts on bikes and accessories. Cafe, toilets and customer parking.

Need to know

The best idea will be to buy a ticket online in advance to guarantee your place. In theory you may be able to buy a ticket on the day but only if there are any left!

What you need to bring: your ticket (printout, or on your phone), helmet – this is essential to test any of the bikes, pedals are also a good idea, but not essential.