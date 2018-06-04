Dirty Deals: knee pads, Five Tens, Fox 34 forks and much more!

This week’s bundle for everyone who likes cycling and likes a good bargain (which is basically everyone reading this). Dive in!

>>> Previous edition of Dirty Deals: helmets, shorts, gloves and much more!

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Specialized E-cage 6.0 Titanium Bottle Cage – £40.00 – £19.99

Save 50%! This snazzy little beauty only weighs 32g and because it’s made from titanium is bound to make your riding life 100% betterer.

Specialized Tahoe mountain bike shoe – £75.00 – £49.99

Save 33%! This shoe was the star of a recent Reader submitted review. You should go and check out all our Reader Reviews – and maybe even submit your own!

Fox Suspension 34 Float 120/140mm 27.5 fork – £699.99 – £249.99

Save 64%! 34mm diameter stanchion forks are where it’s at for the vast majority of riders. 32mm legged forks with decent amount of travel are too flexy. 36mm forks are hefty overkill.

IXS Flow Zip Knee Pad – £79.99 – £44.99

Save 44%! Zip on, zip off knee pads. Genius!

Troy Lee Designs Ruckus 50-50 Jersey – £55.00 – £22.00

Save 60%! 3/4 length sleeve jerseys with crew necks are zero pockets are great things to ride in now that we’re out of winter. Pair with a stortage vest/bibshorts for the full winning experience.

Five Ten Freerider Canvas shoes – £85.00 – £54.99

Save 35%! The classic summer-weight Five Ten. Hardly ever on sale. Virtually never on sale at more than 10% discount. Here’s a sale with more than a third hacked off SRP. Woop!

Five Ten Impact VXi shoe – £115.00 – £69.99

Save 39%! My own personal favourite Five Ten. Grippier and more secure downhill than yer standard Freerider but without the hulking clunky vibe of the full on trad Impacts.

Fox Attack Water shorts – £85.00 – £49.99

Save 41%! TruSeal™ advanced weather protection for a wide range of weather conditions. Lightweight 3L waterproof breathable main body fabric. C6 DWR treated. Fully seam sealed interior. Rider Attack Position patterning specific for MTB. Double button snap closure and internal waist adjustment. High-visibility reflective logos enhance visibility.

Fox Attack Water jacket – £170.00 – £94.99

Save 44%! Waterproof and breathabiliity keeps you dry but also comfortable with excellent breathability. Weatherproof taped seams so you’re protected against the elements for good. Built specifically for comfort while in an MTB riding position.

Troy Lee Designs XC gloves – £27.50 – £16.00

Save 44%! 2-Way stretch lycra spandex body. Dual layer Clarino synthetic leather palm. Sonic-welded TPR graphic on knuckles. Velcro wrist closure.

Shimano AM9 SPD MTB shoes – £119.99 – £52.00

Save 53%! Developed in conjunction with the Atherton family, Shimano’s Gravity range of downhill, enduro and BMX racing footwear has undergone quite possibly the most rigorous testing possible to strike the optimal fusion of protection, function and durability for multiple riding disciplines.