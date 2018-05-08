Dirty Deals: helmets, forks, shorts and much more!

Never mind the quantity, feel the quality of this week's Dirty Deals

Never mind the quantity, feel the quality of this week’s Dirty Deals. There might only be nine deals listed here but… all killer, no filler.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Spiuk Xenda helmet – £89.95 – £34.99

Save 61%! Weight: 315g. Two-shell, in-mould helmet. Large upper area to mount helmet camera. Front visor with continuous adjustment. M4 W-Precision rear fitting system with three-position tilt angle adjustment at the back. Velcro strap to fasten goggles. Size: 57-61cm.

Manitou Mattoc Pro 2 27.5in 160mm – £619.99 – £331.99

Save 46%! While everyone else in the world is bobbing bout on RockShox and Fox there’s a smaller group of in-the-know riders who are rocking the Manitou Mattocs. An undervalued and overlooked modern classic suspension fork.

Five Ten Kestrel MTB SPD – £139.99 – £54.99

Save 61%! The appearance of this shoe in the sales tells us that it is very likely that Five Ten are about the discontinue this model. Get yourself some of the best ever clipless shoes for DH-style clipless-flat pedals.

100% Bowen Sunglasses – £59.99 – £17.99

Save 70%! What better way to pay tribute to the dear departed host of TV’s Bullseye than a pair of sunglasses bearing his surname? RIP Jim Bowen.

RockShox Pike RCT3 27.5in 130mm fork – £792.00 – £599.99

Save 24%! These ain’t Boost and they ‘only’ have 130mm travel. Which in the world of MTB mags makes them ‘obsolete’. Thankfully there is also The Real World out there where there are an awful lot of people running pre-Boost wheels on short-to-mid travel frames.

Lezyne Micro GPS Watch with Mapping – £129.99 – £77.99

Save 40%! Have you ever tried riding around with a desktop PC and a full series of OS maps balanced on your wrist? It’s hard. Very hard. Okay, so the mapping in the watch is much more rudimentary (follow the dots around minimalist map info) but it’s still impressive tech.

dhb MTB Trail Pro Baggy Short – £60.00 – £29.99

Save 50%! Nylon/Polypropylene two-face fabric. Ripstop fabric at knee and hip areas for added crash protection. High wicking fabric. Adjustable waist band with hook and loop tabs. High stretch rear yoke panel. Deep shaped rear waistband for additional coverage with silicone gripper on inside waistband. Two spacious zipper hand pockets plus one zipped rear pocket. Dual snap waistband closure and fly zipper.

Bell Super DH MIPS helmet – £249.99 – £159.99

Save 36%! One of the secret bargains in modern mountain biking is the new wave of two-fer helmets. Helmets that convert from open-face enduro lids into full-face chin-bar lids. Don’t look at this helmet as a £160 quid helmet; think of it a 2 x £80 helmets.

Five Ten Impact Low – £100.00 – £52.49

Save 48%! First of all, the £52 versions are only available in the black/blue colourway. Don’t click on the carbon/red version, you’ll only be disappointed. The Impact Low are very ‘Sam Hill’ if that’s the sort of vibe you’re after.