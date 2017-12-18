Dirty Deals: tools, gadgets, mud tyres and much more!

Stop clock-watching and bag a bikey bargain

It’s Monday again. Only one more to go though before Happy Holidays. Hurray! And it’s time for another edition of Dirty Deals. Double yay!

Topeak Shuttle Gauge and Bag – £36.99 – £28.99

sSave 21%! Even before we had worked out what this actually is/does we wanted it. It just looks like a supercool spy gadget. It’s actually a useful bit of gadgetry for taking accurate pressure readings on any pump/valve you care to use it with. Smart!

Park Tool Bench Top Small Parts Holder JH1 – £29.99 – £18.49

Save 38%! Do you have small parts that need holding? Ahem. Sorry. Steel box with a clear acrylic hinged lid and four removable little pots for your… small parts. Totally non-essential. Still desirable mind.

e.thirteen LG1R 165mm Cranks – £289.00 – £99.99

Save 65%! Bikes are getting lower. Serial geometry tweakers are making their bikes even lower still. Short cranks are coming into their own nowadays. The spindle type on these is 30mm by the way so will fit all frames with the suitable bottom bracket (not included).

Clarks Floating 203mm rotor – £42.99 – £26.99

Save 37%! It’s time to quite saving grams on y9our brakes. Go big or go home. Or go big, hit the steepest, fastest trails you can find and then go home. Much better. Plenty of colourway options here too.

Spank Spike 800 Race bar – £54.99 – £35.49

Save 35%! It would be a brave soul who combined the pink rotors above and these toxic wasabi green bars from Spank. Anyways, these are the full-beans 800mm wide with a classic 4°/8° sweep combo and a minimal 5mm rise (ideal for long travel and/or 29er enduro bikes).

SunRace MX8 11 Speed 11-40T cassette – £69.99 – £54.99

Save 21%! Only a couple of years if you’d said that you were running a SunRace cassette on your bike, most folk would have said “eh?” SunRace have returned from the cheapy OEM wilderness with some genuinely impressive cassette options for those who consider Shimano and SRAM’s to be a bit on the pricey side.

Funn Zippa Lite D-Type Chain Guide – £39.99 – £22.98

Save 42%! Minimalist chain guides are one of the secret weapons of the enduro racer. Lightweight, reliable, drage-free and silently effective at persuading your chain to stay on-board and engaged at full tilt.

Crank Brothers Multi-19 Tool – £33.99 – £23.99

Save 29%! Okay class, let’s take the tool register: chain tool – 8/9/10 speed compatible? Here. Spoke wrench #1, 2, 3, 4? Here. Hex wrenches 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm? Here. Screwdrivers Phillips, Flat? Here. Open wrenches 8mm, 10mm? Here. T25 torx? Here. Carrying case? Here. Lifetime warranty? Here.

RockShox Reverb Stealth 125mm – £311.00 – £199.99

Save 35%! Has your OEM dropper given up the ghost? Have you moved to a Stealth-friendly frame but still using your old externally routed dropper? Do you just fancy another dropper for your spare/winter/hack bike?

Troy Lee Designs A2 MIPS helmet – £140.00 – £99.00

Save 29.5%! For such a relatively bold and brash design the A2 from TLD is a lid that seems to suit pretty much everyone who tries it. The fact that it’s very comfortable and also good at protecting your noggin are mere bonuses!

Schwalbe Dirty Dan 27.5 x 2.0 tyre – £58.99 – £22.99

Save 61%! A skinny little knobbler for cutting through the winter muck and keeping you upright and moving forward. Sure, it’s not going to be a tyre for everyone and everywhere but if you need some rubber for sticky mud hacking – here you go.