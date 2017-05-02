Dirty Deals: cheap Oakleys, DMR flats, Renthal bars, Magic Marys and much more

Bank Holiday Tuesday (if only)

What a great selection of bits we have for you this week. A day later than usual due to the Bank Holiday but it’s been worth the wait.

Check out this little lot…

Evoc messenger bag – £69.95 – £27.97

A nice work bag for your commute. Or daytripping somewhere. Water resistant transparent tarpaulin. Internal organiser pocket. Padded laptop pocket (15″) with integrated iPad pocket. Size: 44x35x13cm.

Garmin Edge 520 bundle – £349.99 – £269.99

Comes with a heart rate monitor, speed and cadence sensor. Integration with Strava live so you can receive segments sent directly from Strava. Can also report cycling specific VO2 max and recovery time data when use with a power meter and a heart rate monitor. 15 hour battery life, optimised high res colour display and large range of data points.

Oakley Radar EV Pitch – £154.99 – £99.99

The Radar was a revolutionary design when it came out a couple of years ago, with a taller lens that extends the upper field of view. It’s rare to find ‘proper’ riding Oakley for under three figures, but here’s a pair to snap up fast.

Park Tool PFP8 track pump – £34.99 – £22.99

“Durability is the key to a good floor pump. The sleek and stylish steel barrel not only improves efficiency at high pressures, it can also take the knocks and scrapes when you inevitably knock it over/throw it in the van/drop your bike on it. Plus with a stable steel base with large foot pads you can be sure to get good purchase when getting air in your tyres regardless of the ground underfoot.”

Oxford Aqua Viz 20 backpack – £49.99 – £34.99

A practical and robust commuting pack. “Reflective Detailing For Improved Visibility. 100% Waterproof Roll Top Closure. Water Resistant Zipped External Pocket. Wipe Clean, Waterproof Construction With Welded Seams. Webbed Loop For Tail Light. Attachment. Easy Grab Carry Handles. Adjustable Chest Strap. 20 Litre Capacity. Padded Back Panel For Additional Comfort.”

Airshot tubeless tyre inflator – £59.99 – £47.89

“It takes longer to charge the Airshot to 160psi than the other inflators, but it produces a big blast of air that seated all our test tyres. That said, we didn’t really need such high pressures for it to work — 100psi was usually enough. Nor did we have to top up the tyres afterwards, because a single charge inflated most tyres to over 35psi.” – MBR review

Northwave Rocker jersey – £44.99 – £25.00

“Soft, elastic and breathable. Complete with an 18cm zip. 3 rear pockets provide you with a plentiful amount of storage space to ensure you have your essentials to hand. Plus, the reflective trim assists with visibility in low or poor light conditions. Northwave clothing is sized small, select one size above normal for an athletic fit, or two sizes above if you prefer a more relaxed fit.”

DMR V12 Magnesium pedals – £69.98 – £52.00

A great choice if you don;’t want any of the hoofing massive flat pedals that are in vogue at the mo. That said, these new V12s feature a 10 percent wider platform than the previous V12 which enables better grip for your foot. Slightly thinner and now just 16mm deep whilst still maintaining the V12’s much loved concave shape. Magnesium = 350g!

Renthal Fatbar Carbon – £134.99 – £98.99

Another classic UK design. Weight: 225g. Rise options: 10, 20, 30 and 40mm. Width: 780mm. Upsweep: 5°. Backsweep: 7°. Clamp Diameter: 31.8mm.

Schwalbe Magic Mary – £35.50 – £23.99

“As an intermediate tyre, the Schwalbe Magic Mary’s credentials are beyond question — take one look at the start line of a top enduro race and it’s easily one of the most popular choices. The ultimate endorsement being that some riders even run Magic Marys with the logos blacked out, despite being sponsored by other brands.” – MBR review.

Commençal Meta AM V4.2 – £2899.99 – £2599.99

“Back in black, the Commençal Meta TR V4.2 Essential is anything but dull. With a sharp profile, killer angles and suspension that can handle anything, it’s a total trailblazer. Commençal’s Essential component selection means that the specification leaves nothing wanting either. The sizing is comprehensive and the suspension is a breeze to set-up. It’s everything a great 130mm bike should be: it’s tight, it’s reactive and it’s very effective. It’s no slouch on the climbs either, so you never feel like you’re over-biked. It’s been a long time coming but the Commençal Meta is back where it needs to be and it’s taking no prisoners.” – MBR’s Trail Bike of the Year

Phew! What a great selection of bits this week eh? We’ll be back next week – on Monday as usual – to bring you some more bangin’ bikey barginz. Ta-ta for now!