Dirty Deals: tyres, shorts, Stealth Reverbs and much more

Roll up! Roll up! Get yer mountain bike bargains 'ere!

It’s Monday again. Boo! Which means it’s time for another edition of Dirty Deals. Yay!

We’ve assembled something of a bumper crop of great deals for this week. There must be something in the air as loads of retailers appear to have gone a bit nuts with the pricing gun.

Specialized Element RBX jacket – £89.99 – £44.99

A classic wind and shower shell with two back pockets and full length zip. The back panel and parts of the sleeves are fleece lined for a bit of cosiness.

Currently available for just £44.99!

Tifosi Lore triple lens eyewear – £69.99 – £27.99

Every rider need some triple-lens glasses in their wardrobe. Clear lens, all-conditions orangey lens and a low-light yellow lens.

Currently available for just £27.99!

Altura Mayhem jacket – £109.99 – £71.99

A proper waterproof jacket with decent breathability rating. Removeable hood (keep it on if you’re going into the mountains or out on the tiles).

Currently available for just £71.99!

Exposure Joystick Mk11 – £157.49 – £97.49

Okay, so you might not really be needing one of these very much for the next few months (British Sumer Time is here at last!) but a bargain is a bargain. The Joystick is a classic light.

Currently available for just £97.49!

Specialized Purgatory Control 27.5 x 2.3 tubeless tyre – £29.99 – £14.99

Specialzied tyres are great value even at full RRP so when you see them being offered at half price it’s a bit of no brainer. The Purgatory is a decent all-roudner that has plenty of fans in the UK.

Currently available for just £14.99!

Specialized Ground Control 29 x 2.3 tubeless tyre – £29.99 – £14.99

And something for the big wheel brigade – half price Spesh tyre. The Ground Control makes for an exceptionally versatile rear tyre offering good traction, rolling resistance, tubeless readiness and a decent weight.

Currently available for just £14.99!

Mavic Cloud women’s jacket – £67.50 – £29.99

A premium windproof and shower resistant shell type jacket that packs down small and offers excellent breathability when worn on the bike. Not a complete range of sizes available (XS, S, L) but you may be in luck.

Currently available for just £29.99!

Sugoi Scratch 3/4 sleeve jersey – £59.99 – £24.99

If you’ve never tried the halfway house of three-quarter length sleeves then now’s your chance. Sugoi make some exquisite premium apparel so a sale garment is one to pounce on.

Currently available for just £24.99!

Amplifi Orion 12 backpack – £90.00 – £19.99

Never heard of Amplifi? Neither have we truth be told but a ninety quid backpack knocked down to under twenty quid is something that may be worth a punt. It even comes with a tool bag and a rain cover.

Currently available for just £19.99!

Scott Trail Rocket FR 12 backpack – £69.99 – £29.99

If you can’t bring yourself to take a punt on the Amplifi pack above then how about this backpack from a more established brand? The Trail Rocket FR 12 pack from Scott. It’s integrated tool pocket and full-face/open-face helmet carrying ability make it fully ENDURO, if you like that sort of thing.

Currently available for just £29.99!

Peruzzo Cruising towball car bike rack – £72.9 9 – £38.95

You’re trying to make out what the pixelated number plate is aren’t you? Stop squinting at that and look the bike rack instead. Need to cart two bikes around all the time? Have a vehicle with a towball? Well then, you’re sorted.

Currently available for only £38.95!

SKS Rennkompressor track pump – £69.99 – £37.99

Yes we all know you can get a track pump from Aldi for about 3p but this is a track pump from SKS. The absolute masters of all things inflation. This thing will be a joy to use for years to come. And it comes in SKS’ perfect shade of orange too. Bonus.

Currently available for just £37.99!

Endura MT500 Spray shorts – £69.99 – £48.99

Waterproof at the back. 4-way stretchy at the front. Zipped thigh vents. Very possibly the perfect UK riding baggy short.

Currently available for just £48.99!

Endura Hummvee shorts – £49.99 – £36.99

Everyone loves the Humvees. Almost certainly one of Endura’s best selling baggy shorts of all time. Styling, cut, length, functionality, price. It’s hard to argue with al of that.

Currently available for just £36.99!

SRAM XO1 Eagle groupset – £1,075.00 – £749.99

The groupset du jour is available at a great discounted price at the moment. If you have a frame to build up or you’re thinking of upgrading a much-delayed project to the very latest and greatest drivetrain – here you go.

Currently available for just £749.99!

RockShox Reverb Stealth 170/150/125mm droppers – £436.00 – £247.99

Pretty much every week we do try to find a Reverb deal. They are one of the most sought after bike components. Usually the deals that appear are for old non-Stealth Reverbs or for unusual lengths and sizes. Not this time. New Reverbs. All drops. All sizes. Fill yer boots. Or your seat tubes anyway.

Currently available for just £247.99!

Specialized Enduro Comp Carbon shorts – £80.00 – £29.99

First of all, these shorts aren’t actually made of carbon. That would be silly. The naming principles come from Specialized tying their clothing range to their bike range. It’s a bit weird really. Still, these shorts are very nice.

Currently available for just £29.99!

Shimano HG-X 10 speed chain – £29.99 – £11.99

Chains are dull aren’t they? But we all need one. Here’s a top deal on a quality Shimano 10 speed chain. That’s it. Worth stocking up if you’re a 10 speeder.

Currently available for just £11.99!

Arundel Dave-O Carbon bottle cage – £55.00 – £19.99

Twenty quid is a daft amount to spend on a bottle cage isn’t it? But this one is fancypants carbon and it used to be a bonkers £55! Maybe that will make you feel better about buying it. Sometimes you just have to treat yourself to something OTT.

Currently available for just £19.99!

GripGrab Windproof socks – £24.00 – £11.99

For when you don’t need water protection but you still want some extra warm and weather battling protection. Available in a full range of sizes.

Currently available for just £11.99!

Easton Havoc 35mm clamp 50mm length stem – £79.99 – £37.99

“This stem is fully CNC machined from a massive chunk of aluminum and features a host of clever designs (like Top Lock Technology™ and Distributed Stress Technology™) to remove stress risers and eliminate rocking caused by floating faceplates.”

Currently available for just £37.99!

That’s it for this bumper edition of Dirty Deals. See y’all next week bargain hunters!