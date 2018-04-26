Famous Slovenia ‘underground enduro’ trail now open to the public

A holiday destination with a difference

Slovenia bike holiday operators have announced that their YouTube-famous ‘underground enduro’ Black Trail is now open for the public to ride.

The tour guides are called Bikenomad and guided trips through the underground enduro trail cost between €20-30 (depending on group size).

You may remember seeing Olly Wilkins and Ben Deakin’s video from last year (video at top of this page).

Fancy it?

Bikenomad trip description

People usually seek mountain biking enjoyment in the mountains, but we found a passage through the mountains, along the abandoned and mysterious tunnels under Mt. Peca. What we offer is a more than 5-kilometre guided underground cycling tour, the route of which follows an illuminated path from one valley into another, for you to enjoy a safe and unforgettable adventure.

Already in Roman times, lead ore was dug under Mt. Peca. Approximately 800 km of tunnels were made from 1665 until the end of the 19th century, when digging lead ore was discontinued. Most of the tunnels were made in solid rock.

The ore and the waste material were transported from the mine on special cars along the transportation tracks. Today, this unique, more than five kilometres long cycling route runs through these tunnels.

The starting point for this adventure is the Mežica Mining Museum, where the guide will be waiting for you with the required equipment.

We will shuttle you to the mine entrance, which is two kilometres away.

The exit from the mine is in another valley, from where you will descend along the road to the Glančnik Mining Museum.