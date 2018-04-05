29in rims + 3in tyres + 130mm rear travel = Trek Full Stache

Slack angled 'adventure' bike

130mm travel full suspension bike with 29+ tyres. The Trek Full Stache is the Wisconsin company’s brand new adventure bike.

>>> Which Trek mountain bike is right for you?

Trek Full Stache need to know

Trek Alpha Platinum aluminium frame. Assymetric stays for tyre clearance whilst keeping the chain stays super short.

130mm travel from a RockShox Pike RL suspension fork and Fox Float EVOL RE:aktiv rear shock

MinoLink adaptable geometry provides 67.4º head angle in High, 67º in Low.

Designed specifically for use with 29+ tyres (29×3.0″). Trek also state that riders can use anything down to 2.6in width.

Wide 40mm SunRinglé rims for tyre stability.

No option for the smallest 15.5″ frame size due to tyre clearances.

Space for full sized bottle in frame.

Custom Full Stache bikepacking bags available from Bedrock Bags.

Spec list also includes SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, SRAM Guide R brakes and Bontrager Dropline dropper post.

Single model range, Full Stache 8. Retailing at £3200

What would be your ultimate bike for offroad adventure or wilderness bikepacking? One that is capable of taking on the most rugged of terrain? One with the strength to carry extra luggage? Or one that’s comfortable and fun to ride?

Chances are you’re not thinking of a 130mm, slack angled full suspension trail machine but if you are… Here’s the new 29+, 130mm travel, nichetastic Trek Full Stache.

It’s a bike that Trek hope will bring a little bit of adventure and wanderlust to the masses.

We’re sure you have plenty of questions, mainly involving the word ‘why’, so here’s what Trek has to say about the Full Stache.

>>> This guy’s stolen Trek Stache ended up in the Philippines but he got it back

Who wants a full suspension 29+ bike?

It’s for riders who want trail bike performance from a backcountry-capable rig that lives for exploring primitive trails. It’s for riders who want the traction, stability, and flotation of a fat bike with the speed and momentum of a fast-rolling 29er. Anyone who likes to go long and get weird will like Full Stache.

Is the frame compatible with other wheel and tyre sizes?

Full Stache is unapologetically committed to high-volume 29-inch tires. Riders looking for less weight or more agility can run tires as small as 29×2.6, though this will slightly affect the BB height.

How does this bike ride compared to Fuel EX Plus?

Full Stache’s bigger tirescarry more momentum and roll over obstacles easier than 27.5+ or standard 29er tires. That means Full Stache prefers to steamroll over rough, technical trails rather than slowing down to pick a line. Over smoother terrain, that momentum translates into more speed once you get rolling. The larger contact patch of the 29+ tires also provides more traction than other tire sizes, so it’s better at crawling up loose climbs.

Why isn’t it offered in the 15.5” size?

The short seat tube on a 15.5” frame would interfere with the tall 29+ tire as it moves through its 130mm of travel. The rider would also have to compromise on fit and handling, which would negate the benefits of this platform. Riders who fit a 15.5 should consider Fuel EX 29 or Fuel EX27.5Plus.

Is there a frameset option?

Yes. Full Stache will be offered as a frameset including: frame, rear axle, rear shock, Knock Block headset, Knock Block spacers, and Line 35mm stem.

The Trek Full Stache 8 will be available in the UK from today.