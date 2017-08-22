2018 Transition bike range includes new 160/140mm Sentinel 29er

Giddy Up 2.ohhh

Typical launch video from Transition doesn’t have much info in it BUT it is hilarious and it reveals the new Transition Sentinel 29er too.

If you’re not in the mood to watch a funny parody vid (you’re probably far too young to remember 70s cowboy telly show Bonanza anyway) and you just want to see the new bikes thankyouverymuch then skip the vid on top the 5min 48secs mark and get ready with the pause button.

What does this video teach us? To be frank, at time of writing, not a lot. It follows on from Transition’s new carbon hardtails announced a few months ago and the new TR11 downhill bike, 2017/2018 looks like it’s the year that Transition revamp their range.

There’s some colourways in there. There’s a little bit of travel added to existing models’ rear suspension – 5mm in most instance. The suspension is now called Giddy Up 2.0 which is the first tweak of Transition’s four-bar design since they moved to four-bar three years ago.

Transition Sentinel

Undoubtedly however, the main news here is that there’s a new bike in Transition’s range: the 140mm travel (paired with a 160mm fork) Transition Sentinel. And it has 29 inch wheels.

Video description

Transition Bikes: “Head out to the wild west with the Transition crew as they saddle up some 2018 GiddyUp 2.0hhh stallions.”

Oh by the way, there’s some Outtakes @ 6min 30secs if you are up for a giggle today.