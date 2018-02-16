Say hello to the new Saracen Ariel E

The juiced up Ariel

With pivot points and geometry that are reportedly “close enough” to the existing Ariel, the Saracen Ariel E looks set to join new wave of capable e-bikes.

Saracen Ariel E need to know

Electric-assist version of the Saracen Ariel

Alloy front triangle

Carbon swingarm

Shimano STEPS E8000 motor

SRP £5,299.99

We don’t have that much more info at this point unfortunately. We’ll update this page with more info (geometry, full spec etc) when we get it.

Saracen press release

Now getting to the top of the mountain is just as fun as riding to the bottom!

E-bikes. You might have heard of them. They’re not coming any more, they’re well and truly here, and anyone who’s anyone has some skin in the game by now. But Saracen has been watching and waiting, ready for the perfect moment to unleash their latest creation, knowing that they didn’t want to do it quickly, they wanted to do it really bloody well.

And that’s because making an e-bike is far more than just taking your existing frame and sticking a motor on it. You want to make an e-bike that feels like you’re not riding an e-bike, with the same feel and characteristics as your favourite trail bike. Just with a little more juice when the going gets tough and you need to turn those pedals.

Take all of that, mix it up and carve it into a bike and you have the Ariel E.

Simon Wild, product manager at Saracen, said: “Building great bikes is what we love to do; bikes we want to ride and bikes you’ll love. It was the usual labour of love with these two new beauties [Saracen have also launched the Traverse full 29er today] from initial design to testing and then finally into production. It’s safe to say all of us at Saracen are super excited to add these new steeds into our stable!”

The Ariel E is built around a Series 3 custom butted and hydroformed 6013 alloy front triangle paired with a carbon swingarm and linkages which help to keep the weight down while taking nothing out of the ride. And crucially, the pivot points and geometry are close enough to the existing Ariel that you’ll think you’re riding the same bike, and you won’t feel like you’re trying to guide a barge down a twisty trail.

Drive system comes courtesy of Shimano, in the shape of the E8000 STEPS motor. STEPS is the best drive units on the market, and its three power modes – Eco, Trail and Boost – give you power when you need it, but preserve battery life when you don’t. Charging is 5hrs for 0-100%, or up to 80% in just 2.5hrs, and you look forward to up to 100km of supported riding on a single charge.

Suspension is handled by a Fox 36 fork up front and a Float DPS shock at the back, giving the type of performance that’ll leave you wanting more. And, if you want to get back to the top double quick, you have a motor to take give you a helping hand.