Details of the 2018 Orbea Wild FS electric mountain bike

New 140mm either-or ebike from the Spanish brand

The new Orbea Wild FS electric mountain bike is a 140mm trail bike using Shimano STEPS motor and a smoothly integrated battery design.

Orbea Wild FS need to know

140mm travel front and rear

29er or 27.5+ wheels

7000 series aluminium

Boost spacing

‘HideOut’ integrated battery

Tool-free battery access

Shimano STEPS E-8000 motor

Prices from £3,499 to £5,599

Why have they gone for the Shimano motor? It’s not just because it’s the brand that bikers know (and trust). Interestingly, Orbea point out that the physical dimensions of the Shimano motor enables them to place the main suspension pivot is the better place with regards to chainline (compared to Bosch motors).

What else is of particular note about the Wild FS? Well, everything has been suitably beefed up. Stronger wheels, bigger brake rotors, thicker casing tyres, 35mm handlebars and stems, and the suspension is claimed to be optimised for eMTB use (the whole unsprung/sprung mass ratio is significantly different on an electric bike compared to a regular bike).

And in a bit of marketing that may stoke the fires of the whole e-bike debate (especially in America), Orbea proclaim: “Reclaim access and discover new adventures the way you like – aboard a fun and capable machine that enhances your skills while it extends your range.”

Here’s the press release in full

ADVANCED DYNAMICS

Orbea’s design process that optimizes suspension characteristics and kinematics for the widest range of riding conditions. 140mm front and rear travel. High quality sealed cartridge pivot bearings for durability and sensitivity

HideOut Technology

Integrated battery fits smoothly with the frame shapes for great protection and a sleek appearance. Tool-less battery access for convenience with a highly protected, rubber shielded charging port. External access to battery on/off button and battery status

FRAME FEATURES

Hydroformed AL7000 frame is light and strong with sophisticated shaping that places material where it’s needed. 27+ and 29 compatible. BOOST 148 Spacing. Metal armor skid plate protects the motor for long life.

SHIMANO E8000

The lightest and most compact motor on the market. Uses a standard chainring. Speed sensor integrated with rear dropout. The form of the E8000 motor allows for more desireable geometry and kinematics.

DISPLAY

Compact display fits easily with other controls on the handlebar. Color display is bluetooth/ant+ compatible.

eMTB COMPONENTS

35mm stems and wide handlebars. Suspension is optimized for eMTB use. Stronger wheels and larger brake rotors. Tires with reinforced eMTB casing. More comfortable saddles. eMTB geometry with short chainstays and an upright trail bike position.