2018 Specialized Enduro: longer reach and adjustable geometry

You spoke. Spesh replied.
Changes to the 2018 Specialized Enduro include a lengthened top tube and a flip-chip adjustment to change head angle and BB height.
Last year, for the MY2017 model, the Specialized Enduro got a long-overdue major overhaul. Rather than resting on their laurels for another few years like last time, Spesh have updated both the 650B and the 29er Enduro models for 2018.
No doubt the recent competition in longer travel 29er enduro bikes from rival companies have lit a fire under Specialized and caused them to make some changes in order not to lose ground in the modern longer-lower-slacker arms race. Specialized themselves also freely state that the changes have come about through rider feedback.
Without any further ado, let’s boil it down and see what’s what for the new ‘Duro…
What’s new for the 2018 Specialized Enduro?
- Longer reach (+5mm-19mm depending on frame size and model)
- Flip-chip in the shock yoke to adjust geometry (see chart below)
- 650B Enduro shock mount location changed for more progressive spring rate
- S-Works models come with Öhlins TTX Boost forks
- Pro/Elite models come with Öhlins StX Boost forks
- 800mm wide handlebars on all Enduro models
- SWAT CC on S-Works, Pro and Coil models
- New Command Post IRcc WU 150mm dropper post on S-Works, Pro and Coil models (read more on this here)
- 2.6in Butcher tyres on the 650B models
- 12sp SRAM Eagle everywhere
- New colourways
FAO 2017 Enduro owners!
Don’t worry, existing 2017 Specialized Enduro owners; the new shock yoke with the flip-chip is retro-fittable and will be being made available to purchase. Nice move Specialized.
What’s not changed?
- Threaded bottom bracket
- Large bearings, all the size too
- Size range: S-XL
- 170mm travel for 650B Enduro
- 165mm travel for 29/6Fattie Enduro
- 34.9mm seat tube
- X-wing frame design
- Öhlins reserved for the top end models
- Boost 148
2018 Specialized Enduro geometry chart
No drastic changes to the angles – the new flip-chip changes things by 0.5° – but the changes in reach and BB height should be noticeable on the trail. We can’t wait to find out.
The eight different 2018 Specialized Enduro models
Screengrab-a-go-go!
Er, Enduro Elite 29/6Fattie?
We’re fairly certain there should be a black-and-pink £4,250 Enduro Elite 29/6Fattie in the listing too but the Press Release omits it, presumably just an accidental oversight. We’ll confirm this as soon as we can an update this story.