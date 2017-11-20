Get this Ultimate Hardware bike maintenance workstand for just £29.99

Get tinkering with this folding bike stand - reduced from £99.99

In case you’ve not noticed, Black Friday is here – and there are hundreds of discounts floating around. Some of them are proper epic deals – and some of them less so.

This bike repair stand deal at Rutland is one of the proper ones – the price has dropped from £99.99 to just £29.99 – that’s 70 per cent off.

A repair stand isn’t an absolute ‘must have’ – you can get by without one – but they do make nearly all home mechanic tinkering an awful lot easier, and once you’ve got one you’ll probably wonder how you ever got by without.

Buy now: Ultimate Hardware Folding Bike Maintenance Workstand at Rutland Cycling for £29.99

The Ultimate Hardware repair stand can hold up to 30kg – so it’s got you covered even if you’ve got a hefty full sus.

The stand has folding legs, making it easy to put away when out of use. If you want extra stability, then the four hinged feet can be bolted down.

Quick release jaws hold the bike in place, and 360 degree rotation of the clamp and head means you can spin the bike round. The whole thing is height adjustable – so mechanics of any height can get to grips with what they’re doing.

In a handy extra touch, there’s a magnetic tool tray – so you shouldn’t be losing your Allen keys every ten minutes, either.

