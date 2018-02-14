MBR Demo Days back for 2018! Tickets now on sale!

We will be holding our MBR Demo Days at the Forest of Dean and Dalby Forest in 2018

MBR Demo Days are back for 2018 and ticket are now on sale. Book before Wednesday 21st February and save 10% with the code MBR10.

After a successful 2017, we are extending the Forest of Dean Demo Day to a weekend affair and launching the Dalby Forest Demo Day.

Featuring:

Intense

Canyon

Ion

Kali

Calibre

Focus

Specialized

Nukeproof

Hope



Featuring:

Scott

Intense

Canyon

Bergamont

KTM

Calibre

Nukeproof

Hope



Last year we teamed up with some of the industry’s top brands for the very first MBR Demo Day at the Forest of Dean and it was a belter of a day.

The sun was out in full force. As were the punters and the demo staffers. 200 test riders in total. 13 bike brands available to demo. MBR writers, demo bike brands and members of the public all had a blast on the fantastic trails of the Forest of Dean.

Due to the success of the event we have bigger plans for MBR Demo Days in 2018. Our Forest of Dean event will be a two day affair, which means more riders, more brands and more bikes, and we are coming to the North of England!

MBR Demo Days on Facebook:

Another way of staying up to date with our plans for 2018 Demo Days is to join our Facebook Groups:

MBR Demo Day Forest of Dean: Facebook

MBR Demo Day Dalby Forest: Facebook

Buying a new bike can be painful, and not just to the bank balance. After visiting stores, asking friends, trawling the Internet, and reading every (MBR) review going, you still might not be sure how your potential new bike will ride.

The whole point of the MBR Demo Day is to give you an opportunity to meet the teams behind the brands and get out and ride some of the latest pieces of kit. You will get the opportunity to ride demo bikes all day long, ride with special guests and our editorial team, and get free photos taken by our staff photographers.