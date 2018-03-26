Trek Remedy 2018 range explained

What's the difference between a Remedy 7 and a Remedy 9.8?

27.5in wheel enduro smashing Trek Remedy is high on the list for anyone wanting to take on bike parks and tech terrain without forfeiting climbs.

Based around providing 150mm of Trek’s proven ABP based rear suspension and a longer, 160mm suspension fork. The Trek Remedy creates the Goldilocks effect for riders looking for one bike that does everything.

The Remedy is quite rightly one of the most popular full suspension platforms in Trek’s vast collection, but how do you navigate the range? If you are in the market for a versatile all-rounder with a slant on pushing hard on tech terrain, then use this handy guide to tell the difference between a Remedy 7 and Remedy 9.8.

Trek Remedy need to know

RE:aktiv suspension design providing 150mm of rear wheel travel. All models feature a trunnion mounted metric shock.

ABP rear pivots isolates braking forces and prevents its detrimental impact on suspension performance.

All models use Trek’s Mino-Link suspension adjustment to alter frame geometry.

Designed for use with a 160mm travel suspension fork.

Each Remedy is based around a 27.5″ wheel size.

Boost 148 rear end

So let’s take look at the range.

Trek Remedy 7

Price: £2300

If you are looking at getting in to the Remedy family at the ground floor then the Remedy 7 is your gateway. The frame is made from Trek’s Alpha Platinum aluminium and even though it’s the ‘entry level’ model it shares the same suspension performance characteristics and geometry chart as it’s more expensive versions.

Remedy 7 spec highlights

RockShox Yari RL suspension fork, RockShox Deluxe RL rear shock

SRAM NX 11 speed drivetrain

SRAM Level T hydraulic brakes

Bontrager Line Comp 30 wheelset

Bontrager dropper post

Bontrager 780mm handlebar, Bontrager 50mm stem

Trek Remedy 9.7

Price: £2700

Trek offer two Remedy models at the same price point. You can opt for either a carbon front triangle or vastly improved components. If you want carbon then the 9.7 is the model for you. This model gets an OCLV Mountain carbon (Trek proprietary carbon lay-up) front triangle. It keeps the aluminium rear stays of the 7 and the majority of the parts list but does update the rear shock and brakes.

Upgrades over Remedy 7:

OCLV Mountain carbon fibre front triangle. This reduces weight, increases strength and improves integration.

RockShox Deluxe RT3 rear shock. Three position damping (rather than just Open and Lock)

SRAM Guide R hydraulic brakes. Four piston brakes for more powerful braking performance.

Trek Remedy 8

Price: £2700

The Remedy 8 sticks with the same full aluminium frame as the Remedy 7, but ups the desirability of the parts list. Top of the list of upgrades is a RockShox Lyrik suspension fork and SRAM GX Eagle 12 speed drivetrain. Trek class this bike as ‘the best blend of performance and value in the Remedy range’.

Upgrades over Remedy 7:

RockShox Lyrik RC suspension fork. The Lyrik is at the top of RockShox hard-hitting long travel single crown fork range. The RC has rebound and compression damping adjusters.

RockShox Deluxe RT3 rear shock. Same as the Remedy 9.7.

SRAM GX Eagle 12 speed drivetrain. SRAM’s Eagle groupsets provide a vast 500% gear range from the massive 10-50 tooth cassette.

Trek Remedy 8 Women’s

Price: £2700

Trek introduce a female specific Remedy at this price point. Interestingly, apart from the female specific Bontrager Evoke saddle, shorter 35mm stem and the colour scheme, the bike is exactly the same as the ‘men’s’ version. Even the frame geometry, often somewhere you might see some tweaks, stays the same. It’s only available in 15.5″, 17.5″ and 18.5″ frame sizes. So taller riders will need to look at the alternative model.

Changes from Remedy 8:

Bontrager Evoke, women’s specific saddle.

Bontrager Line 35mm stem.

Trek Remedy 9.8

Price: £4500

Trek’s top of the line, long-travel trail bike is the Remedy 9.8. It’s a big leap up from the 9.7 or 8 models at £1800 more than either model. For this huge jump you do get some much bigger changes to justify the price increase. The frame is upgraded to an almost complete OCLV carbon version, both front triangle and chainstays are made from the wonder material. The seatstays stay as alloy though.

>>> Trek Remedy 9.8 (2018) first ride

Suspension sees big changes, especially at the rear. The 9.8 goes to a unique Thru Shaft RockShox rear shock for an increase in performance on more demanding terrain and a top of the line RockShox Lyrik suspension fork. The drivetrain stays as SRAM GX Eagle but brakes are upped to SRAM Guide RS versions. The Bontrager wheels see an improvement to their lighter Line Elite versions with lighter rims and quicker engaging hubs. Even the Bontrager finishing kit sees a smattering of carbon and titanium to reduce weight.

Upgrades from Remedy 8:

Full OCLV carbon frameset.

RockShox Lyric RCT3 suspension fork. The RCT3 features the ability to make more complex compression damping changes on the fly.

RockShox Deluxe RT3 shock with Thru Shock. The Thru Shock design helps it react to terrain changes quicker, giving much smoother suspension travel.

Bontrager Line Elite wheels. Lighter rims and faster engagement at the rear hub.

SRAM Guide RS brakes.

Bontrager Line Pro OCLV carbon handlebar.

Bontrager Line Pro 35mm stem.

Bontrager Evoke 3 titanium railed saddle.

Trek Remedy 9.8 Women’s

Price: £4500

Again, it’s just the saddle, paint job and smaller size range that differentiates the women’s version of the Remedy 9.8.

Trek Remedy Frameset

Price: £2750

Trek also has a frame only option in the Remedy line-up. If you already have your favourite fork and parts then you can get the benefits of the top end OCLV carbon Remedy but with the freedom to customise. The good news is it does benefit from a Thru Shock version of the RockShox deluxe RT3 rear shock.