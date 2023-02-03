Bag a bargain: top-scoring Specialized mountain bikes on sale

If you're looking for a new bike, then why not check out these bargains from big brand Specialized. What's more, all the bikes below have scored highly in our pick of the best mountain bikes out there.
If you’re looking for one of the best mountain bikes on the market but you’re also looking to save some cash, what do you do? Check out this list of bargain mountain bikes of course! There are sales aplenty at the moment, which means you’ll be able to pick up a bike that has been tried, tested and highly rated by the MBR team with discounts of 20% (and sometimes more)!
Specialized Turbo Kenevo Expert
£8,750.00 £6,500.00
We scored the Turbo Kenevo Expert an impressive 9/10, as Specialized has raised the bar with the latest Kenevo Expert. Seek out the roughest, steepest trails and let raw speed bring the Kenevo Expert to life.
Specialized Rockhopper 27.5
£525.00 £425.00
Save £100 on this versatile hardtail – the perfect bike for local trails, bridleways, forest paths and park exploring.
Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Expert
£6,250.00
£5,299.00
Adjustable and adaptable, the 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Expert is at the very cutting edge of trail bike development.
Read the full review of the Specialized Stumpjumper EVO expert
Specialized Status 150
£2,900.00 £2,600.00
10/10 is a score that means the bike in question is pretty damn perfect; we don’t give that score out easily! With one model, five frame sizes, mixed wheels, two geometry settings and 160mm travel, the mysterious Specialized Status ticks all the right boxes.
Read the full review of the Specialized Status 160
Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL Comp
£7,750.00
£5,425.00
Fancy the Turbo Kenevo but don’t want to fork out quite as much as the Expert version costs? This one’s about a grand cheaper – not bad!
Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL Expert
£9,500.00
£6,650.00
…on the other hand, maybe you want MORE bike, in which case you can get the Expert version of the Kenevo SL with a saving of nearly £3k!
Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp Carbon
£7,100.00 £5,700.00
The Expert version of this bike scored impressively high in our review, and you can get this version for a bit less cash but similar levels of performance.
Read the Specialized Turbo Levo SL Expert review
Don’t forget to check out our guide to the best mountain bike, best electric mountain bikes and of course the best budget electric mountain bikes if you’re looking for more inspiration and information.
