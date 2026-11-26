Orbea has launched the brand new 2027 Rise SL and Rise LT e-bikes. And both of these lightweight mid-powered emtbs get the new Shimano EP810 motor. So we headed to the highest peak in the Pyrenees, with BasqueMTB, to test the new Rise LT and see if less weight and reduced power can actually expand your riding possibilities.

With Orbea’s RS Tune the maximum power output of the new Shimano EP810 motor is 600 watts and 100Nm of torque. Which isn’t much more than the current Shimano EP801 motor. The motor is very compact and weight has also come down to 2.3kg. Battery capacity on the new Orbea Rise SL and LT start at 420Wh, for the lightest builds, but all four available frame sizes will accommodate the bigger 630Wh battery.

So combined with the optional 210Wh range extender, the battery capacity on either Rise can be expanded to 840Wh. And the best part, is you can choose your battery capacity at checkout with the customisation options on the MyO Configurator. And depending on where you ride, you’ll also want to match the tyre specification to your specific terrain. So how light is the new Orbea Rise?

Claimed weight on the Rise SL is 17kg, while the weight of the Rise LT jumps to 18kg. And while both bikes share the same carbon frame, travel on the 2027 Rise SL is 140mm front and rear, but the new Rise LT uses a longer stroke shock to deliver 150mm rear travel, and that’s paired with a 160mm travel Fox 36 fork to make the bike more capable.

The Rise LT also gets a flip chip in the shock extender that gives a 64.5º head angle in the high position, which is half a degree slacker than the fixed geometry setting on the Rise SL. With Orbea’s HMI system, the Rise is a fully integrated e-bike, where the electronic dropper post, derailleur and remote, are connected to the main battery. There’s no top-tube display on the Rise, so everything is controlled with a single handlebar remote. Five LEDs on the remote, with two colours, give 10% battery increments and the Smart function on the dropper post allows for additional customisation on the Orbea app.

We used walk mode extensively on our tour of the Pyrenees, which made some of the insane pushes much less painful, and with the reduced weight of the Rise SL and LT platforms, shouldering the bike is also less of a chore. The right bike in the right environment? You bet. But with the Rise LT fast approaching 20kg when you add proper tyres and the bigger battery or the range extender, is the new Rise LT any better than some of the lightest weight full-power e-bikes?