First ride review: Does the new Canyon Strive:ON still cut it in 2026?

Canyon has a new Strive:ON e-bike, but with a frame that's hardly changed from the first generation model introduced in 2023, and a Bosch CX motor with the older 750Wh battery, has it still got what it takes to cut it against the latest models with the new Avinox M2S?

It’s worth remembering that the original Canyon Strive:On, which I tested back in early 2024, was a bike designed and built for top flight e-enduro competition. It was a bike that, ridden by Fabien Barel won the E-EDR overall series in 2023.

And when we tested it against the highly respected Orbea Wild in in 2024 it came out on top. So, it has an exceptional pedigree and is a bike built on solid foundations, with big shoes to fill.

With that in mind, Canyon has not messed with the recipe, making improvements to a largely unchanged chassis that include getting rid of the unpopular headset cable routing and adding the brand’s signature KIS (Keep-It-Stable) steering stabiliser.

The motor has been updated to the new Bosch CX 5, which brings some big improvements over the old gen 4, including more power and torque, no rattle, and better efficiency. But it’s powered by the 750Wh internal battery with much older cell tech than the latest units.

While the battery is easily removable by sliding out it of the down tube, fast charging won’t be available until late 2026, which makes multi-ride days more complicated/expensive. And there’s no integrated top tube display screen, only the System Controller with basic battery indicator.

Sizing and geometry remain unchanged from the Gen 1 model. There are three models in the range: the Strive:ON CFR with the Bosch Race motor coming in at £7,099 / €7,499; the CF9 (ridden here) at £6,149 / €6,499; and the CF8 for £4,749 / €4,999. I rode the size large, and and I’m 178cm – watch the video to see my first impressions.