Cube launches a sub-21kg full-fat eMTB, called the AMS Hybrid 177 it’s powered by Bosch’s new CX-R motor

Cube's mountain bike range for 2026 sees Bosch reign supreme and several models get updated components

Cube has released its 2026 collection, and while there might only be one new bike, there have been plenty of updates throughout the range.

Several models, including the Stereo Hybrid One44, have had a spec update with new XT Di2 wireless shifting as part of the overhaul. Other bikes now use the latest Bosch CX and CX-R motors.

And while the frames themselves might not have changed, colours and components can certainly help to put a spin on an older model. But to save you scouring through the full 2026 catalogue, we’ve picked out some highlights.

Cube AMS Hybrid 177

The brand-new Cube AMS Hybrid 177 e-bike is the only new model in the 2026 lineup. There are three models on offer, with the range-topping C:62 Super TM 600X costing £9,999. The top two models come with Bosch’s new CX-R racing motor, and the more entry level model uses the updated Gen 5 Bosch CX motor with eMTB+ mode.

All models use Cube’s C:62 carbon fibre technology frame, and the top spec includes Fox Factory suspension and SRAM Maven Ultimate brakes. The AMS Hybrid 177 is designed to be a bike park/enduro beast, with 170mm travel front and rear. Somehow, even with a 600Wh battery, it still weighs in at a claimed 21.7kg. If you’re after an e-bike to beat the uplift with, this could be a potential option.

Cube AMS Hybrid ONE44

One of these days Cube might come up with some catchier and shorter names, but until then, at least we can thank them for the names making logistical sense.

We really like the look of the C:62 Race 400X model, which at £4,299 comes with a Bosch SX lightweight motor and a C:62 carbon fibre frame. The 400Wh battery might not be enough, so there’s an option to add a 250Wh PowerMore range booster.

While the suspension could be better, a RockShox Psylo Gold air fork and Super Deluxe Select+ shock, you do get SRAM’s new Eagle 90 groupset and SRAM Maven Base brakes.

Cube Stereo Hybrid ONE77

Sticking with e-bikes, the Stereo Hybrid ONE77 has seen an upgrade to its display, with the new Bosch Kiox 400C now integrated into the top tube on some models. You also get the wireless Mini Remote to allow you to control your eeb settings from the handlebar.

With 170mm travel front and rear, the Stereo Hybrid ONE77 is a gravity-inspired bike with an 800Wh battery for all-day riding. It comes in a mullet setup and uses a Bosch CX motor for maximum power.

It’s not the lightest of eebs on the market at a claimed 24.7kg, but it’s certainly built for big days out.

Cube Stereo ONE77

Now onto the acoustic bikes, and the Stereo ONE77 starts us off nicely. A full-suspension, four-bar linkage 170mm travel bike with a flip chip and mounting options for air and coil shocks, there’s plenty of adjustment to be had.

The Pro 29 model isn’t badly priced at £2,799, which gets you a DVO Onyx 38 fork and DVO Topaz D2 shock and SRAM’s GX Eagle groupset.

Cube Stereo ONE22 Rookie

One for the kids, is the ‘junior shredder’s’ Stereo ONE22 Rookie. It’s a full-suspension, 27.5in wheeled, Suntour-equipped 120mm travel bike, available in XS and S sizing.

You get Shimano Cues for your drivetrain and MT200 hydraulic disc brakes with 180mm rotors front and rear. It weighs 15kg so it’s not something you’ll want to carry home from the park.

At £1,599 it’s likely for kids that already take their bikes pretty seriously, but equally is a great starter machine for those graduating from a 26er.

Cube Reaction TM ONE

We couldn’t leave the hardtails out, now could we?! The Reaction TM ONE is an alloy hardtail at just over £1,099. It comes with short chainstays to keep the bike handling nice and tight and can run tyres up to 2.6in in width.

It gets 140mm front travel, and some Magic Mary and Big Betty 2.4in tyres. A Shimano Cues 11 speed drivetrain is complemented by Magura MT30 brakes.

It’s designed for techy trails and fast singletrack where hardtails really come to life.

All the Cube 2026 bikes are available to order now from a Cube dealer.

cube.eu/uk-en