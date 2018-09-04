Britain’s Best Bike Mechanic in association with Park Tool: Meet the finalists

The final of Britain's Best Bike Mechanic in association with Park Tool will take place Friday September 7

In June this year we launched a campaign with Park Tool to find and recognise Britain’s Best Bike Mechanics. The first phase was a public vote and we were very excited to receive over 2900 votes for over 300 different mechanics proving the important role they play in our industry.

The mechanics who received the most votes formed a shortlist of 5 and we sent those mechanics a #BBBM2018 application form with scenario based questions which we then used to select our finalists.

So our three finalists were not only voted for by the public, but we were impressed by their answers to our knowledge based questioning as well.

Meet our finalists:

Tom Cropper

Bike Shop: Twisted Cogs

Years of service at the shop: 2 years 3 months

Favourite tool on the tool board: Pretty impressed with the KBB bearing removal/press at the moment.

What music do you have on in the workshop: Depends on my mood flip between R1/R1x/Metal playlists on Spotify

What was your first bike: First bike – Raleigh Max – the green tank. First MTB a Trek Fuel 100 OCLV

Denham Elvin AKA Denzil

Bike shop: DC cycles

Years of service at shop: since I open the store full time. In the trade for 10+ years now. Starting out at Cycle World Wessex.

Favourite tool on the tool board: my beloved Spoke Machine. This thing I think must be classed as a body part by now. I spend more time with this than I do Mrs DC lol

What music do you have on in the workshop: ranges from hard rock to classical FM depending on mood.

What was your first bike: 1st bike I saved for from a proper bike shop was a DDG shooter from GA cycles in Southampton. (Shout out to GA still going strong)

The final takes place on Friday 7th September and the finalists will be asked to complete a number of tasks against the clock whilst being critiqued by our judges, GB Cycling’s head mechanic Mark Ingham and Park Tool’s Director of Education Calvin Jones.

The winner will not only receive the coveted BBBM2018 trophy and be able to advertise themselves as Britain’s Best Bike Mechanic but they will also receive a £250 voucher to spend on Park tool products.

Keep an eye out on social media and here online for us to announce the winners.