Amflow’s new PR e-MTB gets an 800Wh removable battery – but there’s a catch!

Amflow launched the new PR e-bike range alongside the higher-end PX e-bikes back in April, but due to delays it's only just started to ship the bikes. We popped into Ace Bicycles in Surrey to grab our Amflow PR Carbon Pro test bike, unbox it, build it up, measure the geometry, get it on the scales and discuss some of the key features on what has to be one of the most eagerly awaited e-bikes of 2026.

There are two models in the Amflow PR range and both use the same full-carbon frame. The entry-level Amflow PR Carbon costs £3,999, with the Avinox M2 motor that delivers 1,100 watts peak power and 125Nm torque in Boost mode.

Then there’s the Pro version that we have here, with the Avinox M2S motor and a higher specification for £5,399. The most obvious difference between the Amflow PR and Amflow PX is that the PR has an 800Wh removable battery, instead of the 700Wh integrated unit on the PX bikes. Both batteries use the same high-density cells and, when paired with the Avinox M2S motor on the PR Carbon Pro, the bike delivers the full 1,500 watts peak power and 150Nm torque in Boost mode. Impressive numbers for any e-bike, let alone one that costs under £5,500.

The motor numbers aren’t the only impressive details about the new Amflow PR. Both models get full carbon frames and have the exact same geometry adjustments as the more expensive PX bikes. Drop-in headset cups give five different head angles, flip chips in the shock linkage offer two BB heights, and there are four different chainstay lengths to fine tune the weight distribution. Taken together, that’s 40 different geometry combinations. And even though the PR ships with MX wheels, the chainstay length flip chips make it really easy to convert to full 29in wheels if you want.

The PR Carbon Pro also gets fast charging, with a brand new rectangular charging port. So don’t be surprised to see Amflow transition from the circular charging port found on the Amflow PL and PX to the new rectangular one going forward. Removing the battery is easy too. Simply pop off the protective cover on the underside of the downtube, insert the dedicated key into the lock above the battery and boom, the battery comes straight out. It even comes with a spare key, just in case you lose one. Yes, having any key, other than an Allen key, to remove the battery feels like a backwards step for a high-performance e-bike like this one, but if Amflow plans to use the same battery on cargo and commuter e-bikes then it makes more sense. Time will tell.