A banging first bike from a brand you’ve probably never heard of – Velduro Rogue Review

Velduro is a new name on the mountain bike scene, arriving with a bang thanks to its mid-pivot Rogue enduro e-bike, fitted with the hot new Avinox M2S motor and MBR has ridden it – watch our latest video to see what we think of it!

The Velduro Rogue deserves your attention for a number of reasons. Firstly it’s the brand’s opening gambit. A slick looking product right out of the gate.

Secondly, it’s loaded with features: adjustability; mid-pivot layout; and that super-powerful, high-tech Avinox M2S motor with 1,300W /130Nm and the 800Wh battery.

Finally, it’s available in two complete builds AND a frame-only option, making it a great way to build your perfect bike. I’ve been testing it for three months and covered nearly 500km on it.

I had some niggles with the bike – the chainstay protector started to peel off, it has the wrong rear brake mount, and the drive system stopped working once in extremely wet conditions (drying out cured it), but Velduro is working on a new chainstay protector and the brake mount has been rectified on production frames now.

The ride and handling is impressive. There are drawbacks to the mid-pivot design at slow speeds, making it difficult to hop and manual, and there will be increased wear and drag from the idler, but it works well on rowdy terrain.

For me, the shock tune is on the firm side – I ran compression and rebound wide-open with 182psi. I think a lighter tune would help the comfort and the agility of the Rogue.

It’s also a very stiff package, so a lot of feedback is transmitted through the bike to the rider, making it more fatiguing and less forgiving than some enduro e-bikes. But it’s definitely a bike that can be shredded as hard as anything, and feels better the faster you go.