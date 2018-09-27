Why you should come and visit us at the Cycle Show

Come and see us at stand L57 for great subscription offers, win a years supply of SiS nutrition, and feast your eyes on the YT Capra Pro Race
f you are at the Cycle Show at Birmingham NEC this weekend (Friday 28 – Sunday 30 September) come and see us at stand L57.
Four great reasons to come and see us:
1) Half price subscription offers
2) Take out a subscription at the show at get a fresh cup of coffee and take home a bag of our own exclusive coffee.
3) Feast your eyes on the new YT Capra Pro Race
2018 YT Capra 27 CF Pro Race4) Win a year’s supply of SiS nutrition
To book your tickets to the Cycle Show visit cycleshow.co.uk.