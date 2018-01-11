Five classic point-to-point routes to do in 2018

One way tickets

One way ticket to ride. Throw off the shackles of a circular route and head out on a point-to-point adventure.

Logistics make us a slave to the circular route, but every now and then, it’s fun to go point to point (or even there and back again if you can’t sort the transport). These are some of our favourites…

The Kenmore Coffin Road, Torridon

Distance: 16km/10 miles

A real gem that is great fun to ride in either direction, or both. Start in the layby at the trailhead above Kenmore (Landranger 24/NG754579), and simply follow the trail S. A deer fence marks the watershed and a full on descent drops you to a broad track. Keep SA on this and it becomes tarmac and leads to the beach. Turn L for the pub and a choice of cafes. It’s just as much in the opposite direction, with a great final descent.

The Preseli Hills, Pembrokeshire

Distance: 10km/6 miles

The only really worthwhile riding in the Pembrokeshire National Park but definitely good enough to make a visit worthwhile. If you’re going out and back – a real good day out – then start in the east, in the small layby, 2 miles N of Mynchalog-ddu and follow the track on the other side of the road to a gate, where you turn L (W) onto the main ridge track. Now follow this as it climbs and drops all the way to the B4329. Now turn round and enjoy the extra downhill on the way back. If you’re going P2P, start in the W.

Amberley to Shoreham, South Downs Way

Distance: 25km/16 miles

If you don’t have 2 or 3 days for the complete South Downs Way, this little snippet from the central section gives a good idea of what it’s all about and is linkable by rail too. Start at Amberley (Landranger 197/TQ025118) and follow the SDW signs E, climbing steeply onto Amberley Mount. Continue E to drop to the A24 near Washington, then clamber back up, to pass Chanctonbury Ring. At TQ154109, an easy to miss trail leads N into the woods and some great singletrack, and this rejoins the SDW after a couple of kilometres. Stay with it when the SDW hits tarmac, but then keep SA when it breaks L and drop SE to Lancing. Keep L to follow BWs to the bypass, and cross to continue SE to cross the old toll bridge. Now thread your way through the station.

High St, Lake District

Distance: 29km/18 miles

The 828m High Street summit can be tackled from the N or the S, but if you’ve got the legs and the right day, a traverse of the whole mountain is by far the best – 2 cars are definitely needed for this one. From Troutbeck (Landranger 90/NY411027), head S on the A592 for 200m, then head L up the Garbrun Pass. Merge after 1km, then fork L to follow High Street always N over High Street. Continue NE over High Raise and keep Loadpot Hill to your R to descend to the Cockpit at NY482222. L here drops sweetly to Howtown and the shores of Ullswater. R leads to Pooley Bridge, or if you’re really strong, L provides some great technical riding all along the shores of the lake to Patterdale.

Salter Fell, Forest of Bowland

Distance: 22km/13km

A fun ancient road that winds through some wonderful upland scenery in an area with limited good riding. Start in Wray (Landranger 97/SD603675) and ride S down Main St, then turn R into School Rd and continue S into Salter. Ignore a R and climb, eventually leaving tarmac and following a great track SE across the fell top. At the far end, it drops to Slaidburn and some hard earned refreshments. If you’re going both ways you have a choice: retrace the outward leg or follow the road N – a lot more fun than it looks.