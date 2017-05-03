Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

Posts, pedals and pads plus more.

For those of you who can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s another in our new series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

Race Face Trigger Tech jersey

Price: £42.95

From: silverfish-uk.com

Casual fit and an understated graphic print from the resurgent Canadian brand make this soft, knitted jersey a winner for fun summer rides.

Race Face Trigger short

Price: £79.95

From: silverfish-uk.com

The Trigger has a longer cut to work perfectly with knee pads. Hard wearing polyester materials and DWR coated materials make for a short at home for grubbing about in the dirt.

Race Face Stage glove

Price: £29.95

From: silverfish-uk.com

Slip-on and minimalist, the Stage relies on a wafer thin Amara palm for maximum bar contact. Lightweight nylon mesh backing and a neoprene cuff complete the deal.

Elite Ceo bottle kit

Price: £9.99

From: madison.co.uk

Although marketed as a kids bottle we can see the Ceo taking off for riders with minimal bottle clearance in their frames, similar to that offered by YT for the Jeffsy at al. The 350ml capacity should be enough to slake your thirst on shorter rides.

Vel Universal Bleed Kit

Price: £27.50

From: cookecomponents.co.uk

Containing everything you need (apart from the appropriate brake fluid) to sort your Shimano, SRAM, Magura, Formula, Avid or Hayes brakes. Vel also produce a bleed kit for RockShox Reverb fettling.

X-Fusion Manic dropper post

Price: £200.00

From: upgradebikes.co.uk

The new mid-priced dropper from X-Fusion has a 125mm drop and is available in 30.9 and 31.6mm diameters. Internal/stealth routing only, it uses X-Fusion’s latest underbar lever. Double keyed design should reduce the sideways play that some posts develop over time.

661 Recon knee pads

Price: £52.00

From: hotlines-uk.com

661 brought in Nico Vouilloz to help create the Rekon. It’s the lightest (70g per pad) protection in their range but is still rated for all-mountain duties, thanks to the XRD Technology padding that hardens upon impact.

Leatt Airflex Pro knee pads

Price: £64.99

From: hotlines-uk.com

Leat create the Airflex Pro to be a full protection pad that’s easy to spend all day in. The slim design aids unhindered pedalling but the padding extends around all sides of the knee to form a confidence inspiring barrier.

Nukeproof Horizon CS CrMo Trail pedal

Price: £100.00

From: hotlines-uk.com

The baby brother of the well received Horizon DH pedal. Nukeproof use a 6061 aluminium body spinning on sealed bearings and DU bushes. Replaceable counter-threaded pins help stabilise the foot in those tricky situations.

