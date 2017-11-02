MTB Mythbusters: Can you fix a puncture with grass?

You've been there but have you done that?

MTB Mythbusters time! Can you fix a puncture with grass? Here at MBR we want to find out whether this advice would actually hold up in real life.

>>> How to repair a puncture

Long ago a riding friend of mine told me that, in the event of getting a puncture and having no other means to fix it, you could grab a few handfuls of grass and stuff your tyre with it, to get you home.

Just like how playground games spread, it seems that this is one of those universally known, get out of jail free technique. But here at MBR we want to find out whether this advice would actually hold up in real life. Or if, like most legendary pieces of mountain bike knowledge, this technique will just leave you with a long walk home.

Does it work?

Watch the vid.

As we find out, this method kind of works. But to be honest by the time you finish gathering up enough grass to fill the tyre, you could have walked home!

Alternative solution

Try cutting an inner tube in two and knotting both ends. This is another neat trick that could get you out of a bind and not leave you looking like the Jolly Green Giant.

Find the puncture and depending on how big it is you can either tie a knot in it or cut the tube and tie two knots. This might be crude but trust us, it works to get you home a heck of a lot quicker!