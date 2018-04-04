Book your MTB events with UKCE this week and get a £10 Amazon gift card

Your season sorted, for less

UK Cycling Events are running an offer this week in which they are giving away a £10 Amazon gift card across nearly all their MTB events.

Offer ends midnight Wednesday 11th April

UK Cycling Events organise over 70 cycling events a year in the UK. Click here to find out more about the MTB events they run and to take advantage of this great offer.

Their MTB events include the Wiggle Super Series and Adventure Cross Series if you’re looking for something slightly different.

Wiggle Super Series

The Wiggle Super Series is the largest ‘sportive’ series in the UK. It has been operating in the UK for seven years and the aim of the series is to encourage riders of all levels to get out and ride!

Yep, ‘sportive’. We’ve given the word ‘sportive’ a bit of a hard time in the past, but we’ve changed our mind. We are definitely seeing more and more of our readers enjoying these events and appreciating what ‘sportive’ means.

Their MTB events include:

19/04/2018 UPS & DOWNS, Surrey 03/06/2018 South Downs Epic, West Sussex 23/09/2018 Purbecks Hill-a-Saurus, Dorset 18/11/2018 Fallen Leaves, West Sussex

Adventure Cross Series

The Adventure Cross Series feature interesting and challenging multi-terrain rides across trail, bridleways and lanes.

Adventure Cross routes are designed to be 100 percent rideable on both mountain bikes and cyclocross bikes. The on/off-road nature of the routes makes either machine a great tool, with each coming into their own at different parts of the course.

The Adventure Cross events include:

15/04/2018 Moors and Shores, North Yorkshire 020/05/2018 Peak District Pioneer, Derbyshire 17/06/2018 Rush the Ridge, Berkshire 114/10/2018 Lakeland Monster Miles, Cumbria

Find the perfect event for you and get a £10 Amazon gift card to spend on new cycling kit.

It’s time to start organising your 2018 season!