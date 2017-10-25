MBR Demo Days back for 2018! Dates and venues

How to register your interest

MBR Demo Days are back for 2018. After a successful 2017, we are planning more events and bigger and better MBR demo days for next year.

2018 MBR Demo Days

7th-8th April – Forest of Dean

28th April – Dalby Forest

Earlier this year we teamed up with some of the industry’s top brands for the very first MBR Demo Day at the Forest of Dean and it was a belter of a day.

The sun was out in full force. As were the punters and the demo staffers. 200 test riders in total. 13 bike brands available to demo. MBR writers, demo bike brands and members of the public all had a blast on the fantastic trails of the Forest of Dean.

Due to the success of the event we have bigger plans for MBR Demo Days in 2018. Our Forest of Dean event will be a two day affair, which means more riders, more brands and more bikes, and we are coming to the North of England!

Click above to register your interest and hear new information about our MBR Demo Days. Sign up to be notified when brands are added to the line-up and when tickets go on sale. That’s not all but you will also get priority access to the earlybird tickets which is pretty important because uplift tickets sold out out in a matter of days this year and the event sold out in just a few weeks, so watch this space.

Buying a new bike can be painful, and not just to the bank balance. After visiting stores, asking friends, trawling the Internet, and reading every (MBR) review going, you still might not be sure how your potential new bike will ride.

The whole point of the MBR Demo Day is to give you an opportunity to meet the teams behind the brands and get out and ride some of the latest pieces of kit. You will get the opportunity to ride demo bikes all day long, ride with special guests and our editorial team, and get free photos taken by our staff photographers.