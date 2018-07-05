New Semenuk RAW edit. You know what to do.

The 4th Brandon Semenuk RAW video. No awful rowdy music just pure-riding amazingness. Watch. Get inspired. Go ride your bike.

>>> Watch the top three runs from Red Bull Rampage 2016

It is no secret that Brandon Semenuk is one of the world’s most consistently mind-blowing riders and once again he has shown how he is able to raise the level of his riding above us mere mortals.

The rules for each RAW video are simple: 100 seconds, no music. A true testament to restriction breeding creativity.

After you’ve recovered from watching and re-watching the latest episode in the already legendary Semenuk RAW series, remind yourself of the three earlier iconic instalments.

Brandon Semenuk RAW 1

This is his section from the unReal movie that was released in 2015 by the guys behind Seasons and Follow Me. Alongside Brandon Semenuk will be some top riders including Graham Aggasiz, Cam McCaul and the late, great Stevie Smith.

UnReal had been teasing us for months with riders shredding glaciers, drifting down mountains with wild horses and landing world record front flips.

>>> Read our review of Semenuk’s Chromag Contact pedals

It seems that the wait will be worth it though as this section was one of the most impressive we’ve seen in years. From parking up his van, through throwing down some silky smooth tricks, to throwing himself off a huge drop without even being on his bike there are no cuts – Brandon simply kills it in four minutes of mountain biking perfection.

What is even more impressive is that Brandon was injured during the shoot, he hit the full line only once and this was the result.