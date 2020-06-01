Deity T-Mac flat pedal review

The Deity T-Mac pedals are Tyler McCaul’s signature model. The platform’s born from multiple prototype shapes and is the largest in the brand’s range.

It uses a symmetrical, rather than offset shape, that places rider weight equally around the axle rather than slightly in front of it like most parallelogram designs. There’s plenty of concavity built into its supportive broad surface, and it’s excellent at keeping shoes well-centred.

The machined 6061 aluminium platform isn’t the thinnest, but, with the 2.5mm deep dished-out central zone, there’s no sense of pedal roll or feet bouncing, even on the roughest trails. Well-positioned, sharp pins ensure grip levels are amongst the best around – feet are locked on, without grip being so ridiculous shoes accidentally get stuck, or cause the platform to flip when trying to dab.

Deity’s internals comprise multiple, stacked, micro-sealed bearings and a DU bushing, around a heat-treated chromoly axle (with pedal spanner flats). The brand uses a ‘top hat’ ABS thermoplastic spacer to help absorb side loads from crashes or rock strikes that could potentially cause bearing failures. After months of riding in UK conditions, the whole pedal still feels rock-solid and wobble-free, indicating good quality design and internals.

Grip levels here match any of the best flat pedals, and there’s arguably more foot support and solid connection with the bike than other pedals here, so rider weight and impact forces are distributed over a broad area to keep feet from fatiguing. The Deity T-Mac has a very spacious feeling platform so is especially suited to bigger shoe sizes without any overlap, but testers agreed it also simply feels right immediately for all sizes. At just over 400g a pair, weight is competitive too.

Criticisms are limited to the top-fastening pins, that can be hard to remove if damaged or crammed with crud, and the platform is pretty wide too, meaning significantly less ground clearance when leant over or squeezing through ruts and rocks. The £130 price tag is chunky though, and the biggest drawback with this totally sorted product.