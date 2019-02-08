Madison DTE Three Layer jacket review

This flagship Madison DTE Three Layer jacket uses a thicker, 3-layer, waterproof shell for toughness and the ability to provide shelter even in storm conditions.

It’s generously sized with room for layers underneath without being overly flappy.

DTE = Defy the Elements’ by the way.

Madison’s fabric is rated 20k waterproof and breathable (the upper end of both scales), and the shell keeps heavy rain and splash out without the ‘boil in the bag’ effect of less breathable jackets. Waterproof zippers on pockets keep kit or a phone dry, and rubberised shoulders help stabilise riding packs and prevent abrasion and damage to the fabric’s waterproofness.

The helmet-accommodating hood uses a drawstring to tune fit so you can balance vision against protection even if it’s really windy, and very snug elasticated cuffs effectively keep splashes and rain from creeping up sleeves.

Materials and cut aren’t overly stiff or restrictive, so there’s excellent freedom of movement, and finish is first rate too. This all means quality is as at least as good as any equivalents for this much money I’ve tried recently.

Out riding, there’s really good breathability (regardless of how it’s a thicker, warmer jacket) and the shell shrugs off even full days of heavy rain and keeps on beading. £160 isn’t cheap, but here affords a superior fabric and construction that dumps heat and sweat fast, and can handle full on winter conditions with the right layering – it’s even less steamy and keeps you drier from the inside than most cheaper, thinner jackets too (including Madison’s own Zenith).

Verdict Overall the D.T.E. is a great no-nonsense bit of kit perfect for typical UK conditions from a brand that’s clearly done its homework.