Wiggle’s Black Friday mountain bike deals

The orangey retailers and their Black Friday deals

Wiggle have started their Black Friday bonanza. Every day they’ll be releasing more deals. And we’ll be updating this page with the best of them.

Supacaz Grizips Lock-On MTB Grips – £19.95 – £9.97

“Grips are the critical contact point between your hands and your bicycle. Supacaz Grizips offer a solid ‘no slip’ feel with their lightweight single-sided bar clamp and provide maximum control and comfort through the super soft 32mm diameter grip.”

Available for only £9.97!

TomTom Runner 2 Cardio GPS Watch with Music – £189.99 – £94.99

“The TomTom Runner 2 Cardio GPS Watch with Music (Large) has all the features you would expect from a GPS multisports watch plus a built in heart rate monitor and the capacity to store all your favourite music”

Available for only £94.99!

dhb seamless short sleeve base layer – £25.00 – £12.50

A mid-weight, high performing short sleeve base layer with seamless construction, wicking properties and an anti-odour treatment. Suitable for all seasons and weather conditions.

Currently available for only £12.50!

Endura Pakajak showerproof jacket – £34.99 – £13.96

Endura’s Pakajak jacket is easily taken on every ride for protection against unexpected showers and to keep the wind off on chilly descents. Packing down into it’s own stuff sack pop it in a pocket whenever you go riding.

Currently available for only £13.96!

Charge Cooker 3 – £1,199.99 – £599.99

A sorted looking Plus bike and no mistake. 6061 aluminium frame and forks. SRAM GX 1×11 drivetrain. Shimano hydraulic disc brakes. 27Plus Charge disc specific wheelset. RaceFace bar and seatpost. WTB Trailblazer tyres. Charge Spoon saddle.

Currently available for only £599.99!

High5 Zero Electrolyte Drink 20 Tabs – £6.99 – £2.78

Water gets a bit boring after awhile doesn’t it? And those powder-scoop drink mixers of the past – no thanks. We really like modern hydration tabs like these. Fill your bottle or bladder with water, plink one of these dissolving tablets in, sorted. Subtly flavoured and with no sticky residue or mess.

Currently available for only £2.78!

dhb ASV Merino Thermal Cycle Sock – £12.00 – £8.00

You can’t have too may socks. Specifically cycling specific socks. Specifically cycling specific merino socks. dhb is Wiggle’s own brand range of apparel and it’s always impressed in the past. No nonsense but still with a bit of style to it. Warm socks? Yes please. More!

Currently available for only £8.00!

Some other Black Friday deals from Wiggle

Suunto Ambit 3 Sports with HRM – £310.00 – £155.00

Puma Bonded Tech Short Sleeve Tee – £30.00 – £15.00

Under Armour Charged Cotton® Pullover Storm Hoodie – £40.00 – £20.00

dhb ASV Women’s Merino Thermal Cycle Sock – £12.00 – £8.00

When will Wiggle Black Friday mountain bike deals be available?

Er. Now!

Head over to the Wiggle Black Friday page, which is where even more deals are going to appear every day for the next week.

BUT WAIT! We have just heard that if you get Wiggle’s smartphone app you’ll be able to check out the Black Friday deals a day early. To get the app simply search Apple’s App Store or Google’s Play Store for “wiggle” and download it.

And if Wiggle do things like they’ve done in previous years then the deals in previous years have usually started quick steadily and modestly with the biggest and boldest deals saved for Black Friday itself still.

The sales also have something of long tail to them. By this we mean the weekend and the following Monday – Cyber Monday – also see plenty of deals being announced by Wiggle.

What else to expect from Wiggle Black Friday mountain bike deals

Wiggle’s 2015 Black Friday deals included a wide range of bargains on bikes, clothing, and equipment. Half price discounts were a common sight.

It’s hard to second guess what Wiggle will be selling exactly but we wouldn’t be surprised if there was an emphasis on gadgets and electronics. That sort of stuff is the stuff synonymous with Black Friday generally too.

What is Black Friday?

Yep, it’s an American thing (or should that be thang?). It’s the first Friday after Thanksgiving. It’s essentially the start of the Christmas shopping season. In a practical sense, Black Friday is usually the last pay day before Christmas Day.

Black Friday gets the tabloid headlines for the fights that break out in ASDA over big tellies but for most normal folk it’s an explicitly internet shopping phenomenon. For us mountain bikers it means the big online cycling retailers like Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles and Evans Cycles are visited in our browsers even more than they are already.

Happy shopping!