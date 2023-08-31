Soft goods for hard play: Race Face runs through its protection line up

Race Face prides itself on making some of the best aluminium and carbon components for your mountain bike. But the brand also knows its way around softer stuff too... pads and armour that protect you from the hard stuff.

Soft goods for hard play. Race Face makes a complete line of knee, elbow and core protection that has you covered, no matter what the mountain throws at you.

In the latest in its Snapshot videos, Race Face walks you through its entire lineup of mountain bike pads to help refine what’s right for you. From lightweight pads for XC and light-duty trail riding right through to gravity-focused park and DH riding, the range has you covered.