Rachel Atherton’s house is on Rightmove if you fancy a gander

Rachel has already moved out to be closer to Dyfi Bike Park

Fancy living off the grid in a mountain bike legend’s old gaff? 4 bedroom detached house for sale in North Walesell. Offers in region of £375,000.

Yesterday, Rachel Atherton popped the house sale into her Instagram story. And here is the property in question.

Decription: “Hendre Goed Cottage offers complete tranquility and seclusion deep in the Dyfi forest. This former slateworks offices has undergone major improvements by the current owners including the showpiece timber clad kitchen diner with exposed oak frame and bi-folding doors opening onto the decking boasting spectacular views of the surrounding area. The property offers off grid living with solar panels providing electricity (backed up by generator) and private water supply. Externally there are generous sized grounds, generator house, 30′ x 20′ workshop and ample parking for even the largest of gatherings.” [global virus outbreaks notwithstanding]

Check out the complete listing on Rightmove here

What about bike cave potential though? Well, you’re in luck: “To the side of the property is a 30′ x 20′ workshop with electricity and lighting connected, part mezzanine floor, generator shed.”

You may remember this property – particularly its outdoor hot tub – featuring in a Rob Warner interview video on Red Bull back in 2018.