Canyon launch an updated range of EMTB’s including the all new Torque:ON

Introducing the new range of Canyon EMTB’s, fitted with the Shimano EP8 drive. Now you can power:ON all day long!

From the latest Grand Canyon:ON hardtail EMTB to the new party laps machine: The Torque:ON Canyon cover every end of the EMTB scene. Every bike in the range is fitted with the latest EP8 motor system from Shimano, featuring increased internal battery capacity meaning you can hit the trails harder for longer.

To celebrate the launch Canyon are offering you and a friend the chance to win a day’s riding with one or more of the UK Canyon CLLCTV, featuring names such as Tahnee Seagrave, James Farrar and many more.

All you need to do is enter the competition, and the lucky winner (and best riding buddy) will be able to pick a day and their favoured athlete to head out to the trails with. Canyon will even be loaning out one their new ebikes for the day so you can test out how capable their new EMTB’s really are.

As well as this money can’t buy prize, Canyon will be offering an MTB kit bundle to a runner up to make sure whatever bike you ride, you’re shredding in style.