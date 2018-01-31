Revolution Bike Park, North Wales trail centre guide

Never dry, never not-fun at Revs

Check out Ratboy and Tommo enjoying a wet and windy session down at Revolution Bike Park, the popular uplift playground in North Wales.

>>> Check out all our trail centre guides

Revolution Bike Park is an uplift-only gravity fest. It’s in a 120 acre site of privately owned woodland with 300m vert descent set in North Wales.

There are no Blue or Green easy routes. The mildest runs are deep Red. A full-face helmet is mandatory. There’s a mix of manmade surface flowy stuff and steep natural rooty tech stuff. And lots of lots of jumps.

You have to pre-book before turning up. Any under-18s will ned to have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

Revolution Bike Park trail centre guide

Getting there

Revolution Bike Park

Llangynogs

Powys

SY10 0HJ

Sleeping and eating

Food and drink-wise there’s a catering van there doing breakfasts, burgers, tea, coffee, soft drinks, flapjack and the like. For accommodation, the page on the Revolution Bike Park website has plenty of suggestions.

Fixing your bike

There’s a bike shop onsite for parts and repairs. They also offer a click and collect service which can be handy for semi emergencies. revo-bikes.com

What bike to ride

First of all you MUST wear a full-face helmet. Knee pads are also compulsory.Regarding bike choice, it’s strongly recommended to take at least an enduro bike. And if you have a DH bike, take that.

Pick of the trails

You can’t beat Main Line for a taste of what Rev’s is all about. Trad tech downhilly stuff. Loads of line choices.