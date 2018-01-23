Guide to all UK mountain bike uplift venues

Are you after an uplifting experience?

There are currently twenty mountain bike uplift venues dotted around the UK. Here’s the full menu. Take yer pick and go and have a blast.

Mountain bike uplift venues in England

There are currently 8 uplift venues in England with majority of them located in the South West seemingly.

Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire

One of the original mountain bike playgrounds that shows no signs of losing any of its popularity. Plenty of tracks and varying from downhill runs, enduro stages and cross country chutes. Open Friday to Monday. The uplift is run by Flyup Downhill. Price £33.00. Read our Forest Of Dean trail guide.

Gawton Gravity Hub, Devon

Four downhill-specific runs that vary in technicality and style. Something for the new school flowy jumpers and something for the older gnarled tech riders too. Open Friday to Sunday. The uplift is run by Flyup Downhill. Price £33.00 (plus £5.00 car park).

417 Bike Park, Gloucestershire

A trio of downhilly tracks, a dual slalom track, a 4X track, dirt jumps, indoor pump track. Open every day. The uplift is run by Flyup 417. Price £33.00. Read our Flyup 417 Project trail guide.

Woody’s Bike Park, Cornwall

If you like dirt jumps, you’ll love Woody’s Bike Park. And if you don’t know how to jump then it’s well worth heading here to learn how to do it. There are small jumps as well as huge ones. Uplift run by Woody’s Bike Park. Price £34.00. Check the website for current opening times.

Okeford Hill Bike Park, Dorset

AKA UK Bike Park. Seven tracks that are of modest length but not lacking in steepness. The uplift service is very efficient too withminimal hanging around and maximum run tally. Open Saturday and Sunday. Uplift run by Okeford Hill Bike Park. Price £25.00.

Hopton Woods and Bringewood Forest, Shropshire

Uplift days run by the legendary Pearce Cycles, a stalwart of the UK’s downhill and gravity scene for yonks. Very probably the longest established uplifters in this listing. Handcrafted natural tracks and an unrivalled vibe. Check website for uplift dates. Uplift run by Pearce Cycles. Price £25.00. Read our Hopton Woods trail guide.

Danny Hart’s Descend Bike Park, Hamsterley

AKA Descend Hamsterley. Rainbow striped DH legend Danny Hart bought the operation last year and it’s gone from strength to strength. Five main tracks with 8 alternate options form the mid-point to the finish. Open Saturday and Sunday and Wednesday nights. Uplift run by Descend Bike Park. Price £20.00 Wednesday nights, £26.00 at weekend.

Mountain bike uplift venues in Wales

Wales is the spiritual home of the British bike park uplift. It has the biggest and most established network of uplifts that’s expanding all the time.

Antur Stiniog, Snowdonia

Rocky for the most part (this is Snowdonia after all) but recent ‘natural’ dirt track has expanded the venue’s feel. Seven tracks very much in the downhill guise albeit impressively catering for wide range of ability. Open Thursday to Sunday in off-season and Thursday to Monday in main season. Uplift run by Antur Stiniog. £29.00 weekdays, £32.50 at weekend. Read our Antur Stiniog trail guide.

BikePark Wales, Merthyr Tydfil

The daddy of all uplift venues. A vast tally of trails to choose (38 and counting) with a variety of styles and technicality. There really is something for everyone at BikePark Wales. Open every day. Uplift run by BikePark Wales. Price £38.00 (inc. general day pass). Read our BikePark Wales trail guide.

Revolution Bike Park, Llangynog

One for the full face helmet and triple clamp fork brigade. You can ride an aggressive enduro bike there actually but you may be in the minority. Ten tracks all serviced by an efficient uplift. Open Friday to Sunday. Uplift run by Revolution Bike Park. £33.00.

Cwmcarn, South Wales

One of the very first uplift venues in the country, Cwmcarn is back on the up after a few years of being out of the limelight. Just the two trails (with a third that isn’t accessed by uplift but still open if you fancy it). Y Mynydd has been recently renovated and is excellent fun. Open every day. Uplift rub by Cwmdown. Price £29.50 weekdays, £31.50 at weekend.

Black Mountains Cycle Centre, Abergavenny

BMCC is modern mountain biking success story. Incredibly popular with riders from both the full-face DH sectors and the enduro bike air bandits, the 14 tracks are serviced by uplift but there the cheaper (£6.00) push-up option too. Open on Wednesdays and Friday to Sundays. Uplift run by BMCC. Price £30.00 weekdays, £36 at weekend. Read our Black Mountains Cycle Centre trail guide.

One Giant Leap, Llangollen

Mention Llangollen to British downhill racers and they will regale you with sorry tales of an infamously, almost unrideable steep section. Don’t worry, it’s not all like that. Four tracks in total. Lunch included and good vibes all round. Uplift run by One Giant Leap. Price: £25.00 (plus a one-off £10.00 to join the cycling club). Check the website for current opening times.

Moelfre, Mid Wales

God bless Farmer Jack. Moelfre is all about fast and open downhill runs that are both thrilling and frightening in equal measure. The massive jumps at the bottom look intimidating but aren’t actually that bad, honest! Uplift run by MTBUplifts. Price £25.00. Check the website for current opening times.

Mountain bike uplift venues in Scotland

Scotland is surprisingly low on uplift venues. Although there are only four uplifts (that we know of) one of them is the UK’s only World Cup downhill venue.

Nevis Range, Fort William

And here is that World Cup downhill venue. The World Cup course is rocky and fast and best ridden on a downhill bike if you want to session it (it’s still worth riding on a trail or enduro bike too but you may not want to do it twice!) There is a fun red grade track down the mountain too. Open most days mid-May to mid-September and weekends until end of October. Uplift is actually a gondola. Price £32.50.

Innerleithen, Tweeddale

A lot of you will have already ridden Innerleithen but maybe not as part of an uplift day. Using an uplift really helps you make the most of the four official downhill tracks as well as helping you explore the other parts of the sprawling woodland too. Open Friday to Monday. Uplift run by Adrenaline Uplift. Price £32.00.

Ae Forest, Dumfries and Galloway

NB: Opens Easter 2018. A relative unknown on the uplift scene, Ae Forest has two specific uplift tracks but there are also loads of other cheeky trails to be found with a bit of local knowledge or digital digging. Open Friday to Monday. Uplift run by Adrenaline Uplift. Price £32.00.

Glencoe, Scottish Highlands

A ski venue that’s becoming increasingly centred around servicing mountain bikers instead. Two downhill tracks with a chairlift as opposed to a vehicle uplift. The black run is infamously hard on body and bike. Opening dates often determined by weather conditions. Uplift run by Glencoe Mountain. Price £25.00.

Craigvinean Forest, Perthshire

Something of a cult venue that is nevertheless becoming more and more popular it seems. Craigvinean is home to one of the most technically demanding DH tracks around but there are other runs on offer too (there are 8 tracks in total). Check website for opening times. Uplift run by Progression Bikes. Price £6.00 per lift, £25 day pass.

Have we missed any?

Let us know in the comment section below or via our social media channels.